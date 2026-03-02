How To Order Starbucks' Highest-Protein Drink (It Packs 70 Grams)
From the long-running nostalgic delights of the Frappuccino to the seasonal, widely loved pumpkin spice latte, Starbucks certainly knows how to sell a distinct beverage. Well, in September 2025 – right in line with contemporaneous food trends– the chain released an array of beverages defined by protein. The menu addition features four protein lattes with flavors like vanilla, matcha, caramel, and matcha-caramel (available both hot and iced, regular or sugar-free), as well as various protein-packed cold foams, and even a protein powder enhanced 2% milk. So whether you're stopping by Starbucks after the gym or simply looking to up your daily protein count, you might wonder: What is Starbucks' highest-protein drink?
Well, coming in at some 70 grams of protein, such an order would be a modified iced protein matcha. In a grande (16-ounce) size, the base of the drink contains some 36 grams of protein, the most of the protein latte line. Upsize to a venti, and you're getting another 15 grams, landing at 51 grams total. Then, add on any of the protein cold foams, available in flavors ranging from pistachio to raspberry or vanilla, and you're up to 66 grams. As for the last four? Well, while the cold foam quantity is supposed to remain constant, you can order the drink with less ice and ask for extra foam to approach the 70 grams of protein mark.
What to know about Starbucks' high protein matcha
A 70-gram protein shake crossed over with matcha whipped up at Starbucks is certainly an unusual combo. Yet based on customer reception, the novel Starbucks beverage drink likely won't disappoint. Our own Food Republic protein cold foam review found the drinks and lattes surprisingly tasty, establishing a promising foundation for this beverage. Furthermore, Starbucks claims the addition of protein doesn't alter the taste and consistency, which consumers report holds true in dense proportions. "It tastes like a normal matcha," wrote an Instagram reviewer, sampling a hot drink with 51 grams of protein.
What customers do point out is the heavy nature of the beverage. The matcha base packs 430 calories, upped by another 200 to 300 calories depending on the selected protein cold foam. According to the Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range published in the Dietary Guidelines for Americans by the USDA, protein should account for about 10 to 30% of caloric intake for adults. Subsequently, this places this Starbucks drink in the low range of protein delivery versus calories. So for a less filling experience, consider leaving the satiating cold foam behind and sticking to Starbucks' simpler protein drink offerings instead.