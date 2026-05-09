Worcestershire Is Out. This Liquid Punches Up Burgers With 2x The Flavor
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So, you think you've mastered the perfectly juicy, all-beef burger. You know the best secret ingredients to add to your meat, and you expertly mix your 80-20 blend of beef with a tablespoon or so of wash-your-sister sauce — excuse us — Worcestershire sauce, maybe some seasoning, and call it a day. You might think this is the pinnacle of beefy burgerdom. You'd be mistaken. It's time to look to Southeast Asia to really amp up the flavor of your patties by adding fish sauce. No matter what your burgers are made of — beef, turkey or chicken, beans — this is the umami flavor bomb you need. Don't have a bottle? No problem! You can get some from Amazon.
Made from fermented fish (often anchovies) and salt, fish sauce is a pungent condiment that brings deliciousness to practically anything it touches. While it works beautifully on its own, you can give your burgers a Vietnamese vibe by adding a little lime juice, palm sugar, and a touch of garlic. Want a classic burger instead? No problem. Add a teaspoon or two for every pound of meat (or meat substitute), and the flavor will melt into your patties, adding oomph without any overwhelming fishiness. Just be sure to cut back on the salt, as fish sauce itself is pretty sodium-heavy.
Incorporate fish sauce into your entire barbecue or cookout
Whether you're grilling up some pork T-bones with barbecue butter, or charring your favorite grilled vegetables, fish sauce is a powerful way to enhance your meal without overwhelming it. Best of all, adding a small amount to several of your dishes will help tie things together and give your meal cohesion. Just make sure there won't be any plant-based eaters coming to your shindig (or whip up a fish sauce-forward reduction or sauce separately that guests can spoon over whatever they want).
Making a steak? If it's a big one — we're talking 2-inch porterhouses — add up to a quarter cup to your marinade. Yes, brining your steak in fish sauce is a pro move that will bring worlds of flavor to your meat, yet still allow your beef (or pork, chicken, or turkey) to shine. Grilling some kebabs? Spoon some fish sauce-infused butter over the skewers after they've been grilled.
Too much effort? That's okay — we totally get it. Instead, you can mix a little fish sauce (maybe with some Worcestershire sauce to boot) into your ketchup for an umami-fueled condiment that's as delicious on top of a burger as it is as a dip for your french fries. It will lend your whole meal a delicious je ne sais quoi.2