Worcestershire Is Out. This Liquid Punches Up Burgers With 2x The Flavor

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So, you think you've mastered the perfectly juicy, all-beef burger. You know the best secret ingredients to add to your meat, and you expertly mix your 80-20 blend of beef with a tablespoon or so of wash-your-sister sauce — excuse us — Worcestershire sauce, maybe some seasoning, and call it a day. You might think this is the pinnacle of beefy burgerdom. You'd be mistaken. It's time to look to Southeast Asia to really amp up the flavor of your patties by adding fish sauce. No matter what your burgers are made of — beef, turkey or chicken, beans — this is the umami flavor bomb you need. Don't have a bottle? No problem! You can get some from Amazon.

Made from fermented fish (often anchovies) and salt, fish sauce is a pungent condiment that brings deliciousness to practically anything it touches. While it works beautifully on its own, you can give your burgers a Vietnamese vibe by adding a little lime juice, palm sugar, and a touch of garlic. Want a classic burger instead? No problem. Add a teaspoon or two for every pound of meat (or meat substitute), and the flavor will melt into your patties, adding oomph without any overwhelming fishiness. Just be sure to cut back on the salt, as fish sauce itself is pretty sodium-heavy.