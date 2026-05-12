This NYC Bakery Charges $50 For Cereal
New York City is known for its good eats, from its city-style pizza (which you should order like you're a local) to the many Michelin-starred restaurants that dot the streets. It's also known for exorbitant food prices, from the high cost of grocery store shopping to the pricey meals at fine dining spot Eleven Madison Park, which made a major change to its menu in 2025. So it's no wonder a city that can support a nearly $400 per guest tasting menu can also sustain the baked goods churning out of L'Appartement 4F, namely its $50 boxes of cereal.
To be fair, this is much more than your typical Kix or your Froot Loops. Sometime before L'Appartement 4F launched its Kickstarter to buy the Brooklyn storefront in which it currently resides, the baker behind everything, French-born Gautier Coiffard, together with his fiancée (now wife) Ashley Coiffard, rolled mini croissants to give away as rewards for donors. These tiny croissants are made much the same way as their larger counterparts, except after they're baked, they're dehydrated and given a cinnamon syrup glaze.
As a result of this laborious process, the bakery only produces up to 10 boxes' worth per day, and the large-sized box costs $50 — so it's truly a decadent treat. However, if the idea of parting with $50 for a box of cereal has you stunned, you can also purchase a smaller box for $25.
How to get your hands on L'Appartement 4F croissant cereal (and what to get if they're out)
If you have a spare $50 to spend on a box of cereal, listen up: It's not a simple matter of ordering it online or heading to the bakery (which actually has two locations after L'Appartement 4F opened a second spot in the West Village in 2025) at mid-day and procuring the goods. The cereal has become a viral sensation, and this fact, along with its scarcity, means that the only way to obtain a box is to show up at the bakery as soon as it opens, at 8 in the morning. Don't be surprised if there's a line, and don't lose hope if you're at the end of it — some of the people waiting are there for the baked goods, not the cereal. It can also help if you show up on a weekday, rather than a weekend day, because there will likely be fewer people to contend with.
If you do show up and find that the window to obtain the cereal has passed, you ought to try another day if you don't feel up to making miniature versions of classic butter croissants yourself. However, that doesn't mean you should leave empty-handed, either. The raspberry and chocolate croissants are customer favorites, and the tender, flaky cinnamon rolls are served with a generous heaping of luscious icing.