This NYC Bakery Charges $50 For Cereal

New York City is known for its good eats, from its city-style pizza (which you should order like you're a local) to the many Michelin-starred restaurants that dot the streets. It's also known for exorbitant food prices, from the high cost of grocery store shopping to the pricey meals at fine dining spot Eleven Madison Park, which made a major change to its menu in 2025. So it's no wonder a city that can support a nearly $400 per guest tasting menu can also sustain the baked goods churning out of L'Appartement 4F, namely its $50 boxes of cereal.

To be fair, this is much more than your typical Kix or your Froot Loops. Sometime before L'Appartement 4F launched its Kickstarter to buy the Brooklyn storefront in which it currently resides, the baker behind everything, French-born Gautier Coiffard, together with his fiancée (now wife) Ashley Coiffard, rolled mini croissants to give away as rewards for donors. These tiny croissants are made much the same way as their larger counterparts, except after they're baked, they're dehydrated and given a cinnamon syrup glaze.

As a result of this laborious process, the bakery only produces up to 10 boxes' worth per day, and the large-sized box costs $50 — so it's truly a decadent treat. However, if the idea of parting with $50 for a box of cereal has you stunned, you can also purchase a smaller box for $25.