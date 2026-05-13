How To Protect Your Vegetable Garden From An Overnight Freeze

Whether you're planting vegetables in the fall or just experiencing some unseasonal cold weather, an overnight freeze can decimate all your hard work in less than 12 hours. Fortunately, a quick freeze is as easy to protect against as it is to suffer from, and you can use anything from a plastic tarp to a bucket.

Frost occurs when water vapor from the air condenses into ice crystals on the surface of plants. This direct contact freezes water in a plant's cells, rupturing them and killing the whole thing. The best way to prevent this is to provide just enough ambient heat that frost can't form, but you don't need to stoke a fire all night or set up an array of electric heaters. Instead, you can capture the radiant heat stored in soil and create bubbles of higher temperatures by completely covering plants.

During the day, soil absorbs tons of heat from the sun. By placing a bucket, hoop-supported plastic tarp, or just plain old blankets over your garden, you hold in that escaping heat from the soil. This works well enough for temporary overnight freezes, but only if there's enough sun and high enough temperatures during the day to build heat in the dirt. It won't work if temperatures stay below freezing day after day, but it's great to avoid mistakes that can ruin your garden, like planting too early.