Pizza Hut Pan Pizza Vs Hand Tossed: Reddit Picked The Winning Slice
Fast food fandom runs deep. Dedicated customers not only owe loyalty to specific chains, but oftentimes dishes, too. For Pizza Hut (which put delivery food on the map), such a passionate preference applies to the chain's two noted dough types: pan pizza and hand-tossed. The former — a thicker and more browned rendition — is the chain's storied classic, available for over four decades, with an updated recipe arriving in 2019. Meanwhile, the fluffier hand-tossed, which debuted in 2014 and was revamped in 2026, is a newer menu addition that's also become a frequent order, too.
While it's perfectly normal to add both types of pizza to a delivery order (perhaps alongside Pizza Hut's thin crust), Reddit users take a much more fervent stand. "When it's the Hut[,] it's always pan," noted one commenter. "I don't even know why they offer other crusts [to be honest;] the pan is just too good," chimed in another. The preference for pan pizza is nearly one-sided, with just a few users standing up for the alternative: "I'll say hand tossed because I want the stuffed crust," stated one Redditor. Still, browse the forum, and a winner is clear — Redditors prefer Pizza Hut's pan original by a landslide.
Customers react to the Pizza Hut's updated pan-tossed dough
Since the Reddit debate unfolded in 2025, Pizza Hut has updated the hand-tossed dough in 2026, aiming to establish an even airier texture. The chain also accompanied the release with a new seasoning — a garlic parmesan blend — further shifting the differences between pan pizza and hand-tossed pizza. Upon release, customer reactions are positive: "It's just as airy on the inside as they say, with a little bit of crunch and golden action on the bottom," said a YouTube reviewer — adding that the hand-tossed version is a worthy alternative to the pan. Yet on Reddit, the improvement still isn't convincing enough. "It was fine, but it doesn't justify going to Pizza Hut for anything other than [its] pan anyway," wrote a commenter.
So while Pizza Hut continues to trial new offerings, the pan variety lends a nostalgic appeal that's hard to beat. Sold in personal pizza form since 1980, it's a time-tested dish with a deep-rooted appeal, lending a culinary experience that has long drawn consumers to the brand. After all, ordering from one of the best budget pizza chains is all about dependability — a quality Pizza Hut's pan pies offer in spades.