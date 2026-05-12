Pizza Hut Pan Pizza Vs Hand Tossed: Reddit Picked The Winning Slice

Fast food fandom runs deep. Dedicated customers not only owe loyalty to specific chains, but oftentimes dishes, too. For Pizza Hut (which put delivery food on the map), such a passionate preference applies to the chain's two noted dough types: pan pizza and hand-tossed. The former — a thicker and more browned rendition — is the chain's storied classic, available for over four decades, with an updated recipe arriving in 2019. Meanwhile, the fluffier hand-tossed, which debuted in 2014 and was revamped in 2026, is a newer menu addition that's also become a frequent order, too.

While it's perfectly normal to add both types of pizza to a delivery order (perhaps alongside Pizza Hut's thin crust), Reddit users take a much more fervent stand. "When it's the Hut[,] it's always pan," noted one commenter. "I don't even know why they offer other crusts [to be honest;] the pan is just too good," chimed in another. The preference for pan pizza is nearly one-sided, with just a few users standing up for the alternative: "I'll say hand tossed because I want the stuffed crust," stated one Redditor. Still, browse the forum, and a winner is clear — Redditors prefer Pizza Hut's pan original by a landslide.