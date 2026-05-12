Pizza Hut Pan Pizza Vs Hand Tossed: Reddit Picked The Winning Slice

By Nikita Ephanov
Various Pizza Hut pizzas in their boxes next to fried food like wings and fried pickles. Horus Huang/Shutterstock

Fast food fandom runs deep. Dedicated customers not only owe loyalty to specific chains, but oftentimes dishes, too. For Pizza Hut (which put delivery food on the map), such a passionate preference applies to the chain's two noted dough types: pan pizza and hand-tossed. The former — a thicker and more browned rendition — is the chain's storied classic, available for over four decades, with an updated recipe arriving in 2019. Meanwhile, the fluffier hand-tossed, which debuted in 2014 and was revamped in 2026, is a newer menu addition that's also become a frequent order, too.

While it's perfectly normal to add both types of pizza to a delivery order (perhaps alongside Pizza Hut's thin crust), Reddit users take a much more fervent stand. "When it's the Hut[,] it's always pan," noted one commenter. "I don't even know why they offer other crusts [to be honest;] the pan is just too good," chimed in another. The preference for pan pizza is nearly one-sided, with just a few users standing up for the alternative: "I'll say hand tossed because I want the stuffed crust," stated one Redditor. Still, browse the forum, and a winner is clear — Redditors prefer Pizza Hut's pan original by a landslide.

Customers react to the Pizza Hut's updated pan-tossed dough

A Pizza Hut hand-tossed pizza with pepperoni and mushrooms. Shannon O'hara/Getty Images

Since the Reddit debate unfolded in 2025, Pizza Hut has updated the hand-tossed dough in 2026, aiming to establish an even airier texture. The chain also accompanied the release with a new seasoning — a garlic parmesan blend — further shifting the differences between pan pizza and hand-tossed pizza. Upon release, customer reactions are positive: "It's just as airy on the inside as they say, with a little bit of crunch and golden action on the bottom," said a YouTube reviewer — adding that the hand-tossed version is a worthy alternative to the pan. Yet on Reddit, the improvement still isn't convincing enough. "It was fine, but it doesn't justify going to Pizza Hut for anything other than [its] pan anyway," wrote a commenter.

So while Pizza Hut continues to trial new offerings, the pan variety lends a nostalgic appeal that's hard to beat. Sold in personal pizza form since 1980, it's a time-tested dish with a deep-rooted appeal, lending a culinary experience that has long drawn consumers to the brand.  After all, ordering from one of the best budget pizza chains is all about dependability — a quality Pizza Hut's pan pies offer in spades.

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