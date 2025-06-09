The Actual Difference Between Pan Pizza And Hand-Tossed Pizza

Pizza may be universally loved, but the dish is anything but one-size-fits-all. When it comes to toppings, some are devout pepperoni lovers, while others swear by pineapple. Marinara, white sauce, pesto... the options are endless. But while toppings tend to hog the spotlight, it's the crust that quietly makes or breaks the entire slice.

While there are at least 15 different types of pizzas in the U.S., two of the most common styles that get their characteristic features from the dough are pan pizza and hand-tossed pizza. Pan pizza (sometimes referred to as deep dish) is spread out in an oiled cast-iron skillet or even a cake pan, where it puffs up into a thick, golden base. Hand-tossed dough, on the other hand, is kneaded until soft, stretched, and tossed in the air. These prep methods aren't just a matter of style, however — they actually make a world of difference in the texture, flavor, and even structural integrity of your slice.