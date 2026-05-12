Turn These Aldi Ice Cream Sandwiches Into An Easy No-Bake Cake

Okay, let's be real: The easiest way to jazz this baby up is to make frosting from scratch. You can mix Cool Whip and cream cheese for easy (but decadent) results, or, if you want to really put in some effort, try a s'mores frosting recipe. The blend of fudge and graham crackers will complement your vanilla ice cream and chocolate wafers beautifully. Stabilized whipped cream is another relatively straightforward option that holds up well when frozen.

However, before actually applying the frosting, you need to make sure your cake is totally frozen. You'll want to eat this pretty quickly once you take it out, and your frosting likely won't have time to thaw before the ice cream itself melts. This is why we strongly suggest you use something other than traditional, butter- or fat-heavy frosting between your layers (whipped topping will be OK as a thin layer, as it thaws very quickly). Then, you can decorate everything however you like. Beyond sprinkles or nuts, there is a world of options: your favorite fruit compote (strawberry is classic, but cherry is divine with both vanilla and chocolate), a peanut butter drizzle, or even some cotton candy (provided it stays dry to avoid melting).

If you happen to have leftovers, the best part about an ice cream cake is that it keeps in the freezer. Wrap your cake in pieces if you want to make it easy as pie to grab an individual portion. If wrapped well, these will keep for a month or two. A whole cake may last up to three months when stored in an airtight container.