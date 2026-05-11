The McDonald's Frozen Dessert That Costs More Than A Grocery Store Ice Cream Pint
Food prices are up everywhere, and fast-food restaurants are no longer the affordable dining options they used to be. Among burger chains customers deem overpriced these days, McDonald's ranks high, with menu prices that have increased across the board. One frozen dessert from the Golden Arches has a particularly eyebrow-raising price tag, and a single cup of the treat will cost you more than an entire pint of ice cream from the supermarket.
We speak of McD's popular McFlurry treats, which have been fan favorites since they debuted back in 1995. In times past, you could get a McFlurry for as little as $0.99. Nowadays, depending on where you live, a single McFlurry can cost over $5. In addition to the increased price, customers say shrinkflation has struck, and they're now paying more money for less McFlurry. "This is McStupid right here," a TikToker commented. "Someone at McDonald's is really screwed up, and I'm pretty sure a lot of people would agree that this is just not worth $5."
If you want a limited-time, specialty version of the treat, the price is even higher due to the expense of special sauces and other extras added into promotional McFlurries. The "KPop Demon Hunters" Derpy McFlurry offered in spring 2026, for instance, can ring up at more than $7.
In contrast, you can purchase a full pint of a premium brand of ice cream, or even a super-premium variety like Häagen-Dazs or Ben & Jerry's, for less than $5 at a grocery store. A full tub of a non-premium brand, like Blue Bunny or Breyer's — yielding 46 ounces or more — can be bought for less than $5.
Inflated McFlurry prices have customers saying 'McForget this'
So, if you can get a full container of ice cream for less than the price of one McFlurry, why are customers still buying the frozen Mickey D's treats? Well, many people aren't. "I stopped going when they started charging [$]6.00 for the smallest size," one Reddit user stated. "Just stop spending money there [—] it's been years for us now. They are not worth it," another Redditor declared. "I guess they feel like if they make them more expensive[,] we will stop asking for ice cream and then they wouldn't have to fix the ice cream machine," a Facebook user quipped.
But some customers are simply accepting the higher McPrice and continuing to get their frozen treat fix. "Habit and addiction are really weird," one Redditor observed. Even McDonald's workers say they don't understand why people continue to tolerate — and pay — the hiked costs. "[It's] insane!!!" a self-identified McD's employee posted on Reddit. "[I'll] see people pay 50 bucks[,] and [the McFlurries] melt so fast[,] by the time [I'm] making the last one, the first [ice cream] is already soggy and even more pathetic looking." Another Redditor commented, "[A ] customer came through the drive thru and ordered $40 worth of ice cream. [They] could've gone to the grocery store and bought [...] much more and made some sundaes at home that would've been better."
For some who have ceased buying McFlurries, that's exactly what they're doing: going elsewhere for drive-thru ice cream, or getting ingredients to make their own McFlurry dupes. "Buy M&Ms, Oreos, ice cream, or whatever else, and make something objectively better at home," another Redditor commented.