The McDonald's Frozen Dessert That Costs More Than A Grocery Store Ice Cream Pint

Food prices are up everywhere, and fast-food restaurants are no longer the affordable dining options they used to be. Among burger chains customers deem overpriced these days, McDonald's ranks high, with menu prices that have increased across the board. One frozen dessert from the Golden Arches has a particularly eyebrow-raising price tag, and a single cup of the treat will cost you more than an entire pint of ice cream from the supermarket.

We speak of McD's popular McFlurry treats, which have been fan favorites since they debuted back in 1995. In times past, you could get a McFlurry for as little as $0.99. Nowadays, depending on where you live, a single McFlurry can cost over $5. In addition to the increased price, customers say shrinkflation has struck, and they're now paying more money for less McFlurry. "This is McStupid right here," a TikToker commented. "Someone at McDonald's is really screwed up, and I'm pretty sure a lot of people would agree that this is just not worth $5."

If you want a limited-time, specialty version of the treat, the price is even higher due to the expense of special sauces and other extras added into promotional McFlurries. The "KPop Demon Hunters" Derpy McFlurry offered in spring 2026, for instance, can ring up at more than $7.

In contrast, you can purchase a full pint of a premium brand of ice cream, or even a super-premium variety like Häagen-Dazs or Ben & Jerry's, for less than $5 at a grocery store. A full tub of a non-premium brand, like Blue Bunny or Breyer's — yielding 46 ounces or more — can be bought for less than $5.