The Best Places To Eat Near Rocky Mountain National Park
Rocky Mountain National Park is a sight worth seeing at least once in your life. From the stunning mountaintop views to the roaming wildlife to the epic hikes, it's got natural wonders as far as the eye can see. However, dining establishments in the park are basically non-existent, barring a few grab-and-go snack spots. Fortunately, the food scene in the surrounding area is just as worthy of some praise as the activities that put this mountainous region on the map.
Whether you are looking for a quick bite to fuel a day of outdoor activities in Rocky Mountain National Park or a meal to bring you back to life afterwards, Estes Park and the surrounding area have you covered. From delicious donuts to swanky dining experiences to immersing yourself in regional meaty cuisines like elk and bison, there's no lack of stellar options. My advice: Skip packing a lunch or post-activity meal and take advantage the town and its culinary gems while you have the chance.
Donut Haus
On a recent trip to Rocky Mountain National Park, I stopped into Donut Haus's Estes Park location, and it did not disappoint. Even before stepping inside, the kitschy storefront drew me in, and now it's a stop I'll be making on my way into the park from here on out.
As the name suggests, Donut Haus serves up freshly made donuts. While lots of places serve decent ones, this spot boasts an array of classic and creative options that are guaranteed to pique anyone's interest. So much so that I had trouble deciding what to order. Thankfully, though, my hiking buddies were down to share, so I got to try a few things. My favorite was the classic apple spice donut, but I also sampled a red velvet donut as well a fried cinnamon roll (yup, that's a thing). All three were perfectly soft and knock-your-socks-off delicious.
Donut Haus offers breakfast burritos too, so if a sweet breakfast isn't your thing, it's still worth checking out. Sweet or savory, Donut Haus is the perfect place to snag a quick grab-and-go bite before venturing into Rocky Mountain National Park. It even opens at 6 a.m., so all you early birds are in luck.
860 Moraine Ave, Estes Park, CO 80517
(970) 586-5681
Bird & Jim
Bird & Jim is open for lunch and dinner, so it may not be a spot to grab some fuel before a long hike in Rocky Mountain National Park, but stopping in afterward is basically a must. In fact, it's the kind of place that both tourists and locals alike swoon for.
What makes Bird & Jim stand out from the competition is its dedication to seasonal ingredients, many of which are sourced from local farms and ranchers. It also boasts an ingredient-driven scratch kitchen, so regardless of the actual elements that go into each dish, they come out in peak form. The wine and whiskey selection is nothing to scoff at, either.
Online reviews rave about not only the food — the portobello fries and pheasant chowder in particular receive lots of praise — but they also commend Bird & Jim for its super welcoming vibe and outstanding service. Many name it as their favorite place in Estes Park as well. I recently tried the portobello fries, mac and cheese, and arugula salad, and it seemed like each bite was better than the last, bursting with flavor. My friend also raved about the elk striploin and cheddar game sausage. Safe to say Bird & Jim has some of the best food in the area, and for all kinds of dietary preferences.
915 Moraine Ave, Estes Park, CO, 80517
(970) 586-9832
Antonio's Real New York Pizza
Sometimes, there's nothing better than a gooey slice of pizza after a hike or camping excursion in Rocky Mountain National Park — if you love spending time outdoors, you know what I'm talking. When the craving strikes, your best bet is to head straight to Antonio's Real New York Pizza in Estes Park. Casual and quick, it not only hits all of the convenience marks, but it also pumps out some darn tasty pies and calzones.
Antonio's Real New York Pizza isn't a one-trick pony, either. In addition to making classic New York-style pies – which were named No. 1 in Colorado by The Washington Post back in 2023 – it also offers Sicilian and Neapolitan pizzas, and they are all phenomenal. Over my many years visiting Rocky Mountain National Park (I've lived in the area for more than two decades), I've been to Antonio's countless times and tried them all. You don't have to take my word for it, though — Antonio's boasts award-winning dough and it's run by a real New Yorker, so it's got authentic flavor for days.
Don't worry if you are a sweaty, dirty mess after a day in the park, either. Antonio's Real New York Pizza is super low-key, and it has outdoor seating as well. Also, if you are not sold just yet, just know that there's a robot server that brings your pizza to the table. If that isn't enough to sweeten the deal, are you even a fan of pizza?
1560 Big Thompson Ave, Estes Park, CO, 80517
(970) 586-7275
Smokin' Dave's BBQ
Smokin' Dave's BBQ is another outstanding place to grab a casual, filling meal near Rocky Mountain National Park. Serving smoked meats, burgers, tasty appetizers, and classic Southern side dishes, it has everything you need to satisfy a ravenous belly after physical exertion in the park. It won't break the bank, either. It's estimated that you will only pay between $10 and $30 while dining there, so it's a win-win for anyone looking to save some cash.
Online, customers rave about Smokin' Dave's BBQ's outstanding brisket, pulled pork, and bison ribs that are cooked to perfection. Translation: They are tender, juicy, and the meat falls off the bones — a true sign the pitmaster knows what they are doing. The red chili and pork green chili (something Colorado is famous for) also get some noteworthy praise. In addition, diners love the welcoming, rustic atmosphere that makes you feel like a regular, regardless of whether it is your first visit to the establishment or not.
Smokin' Dave's BBQ also serves family meal platters, making it easy to share a collection of dishes with friends. So, if making decisive food choices isn't something you are known for (cough, cough, raises hand), you are in luck.
820 Moraine Ave, Estes Park, CO 80517
(970) 577-7427
The Hive at Estes Park Brewery
After a glorious, and sometimes strenuous day in Rocky Mountain National Park, you deserve a reward — in beer format, of course. Thankfully, The Hive at Estes Park Brewery is ready to provide, and it also has some yummy food to help soak a cold one up. Or, maybe even two. After all, you earned it.
The Hive features a well-rounded beer menu, complete with flights for those of you who prefer to taste several brews. It also offers takeout cans if you don't want the fun to stop when you leave. As for food, the menu includes classic yet elevated appetizers, sandwiches, pizzas, burgers, pasta dishes, salads, and more. You can also indulge in regional dishes like grilled elk or bison bratwurst and Rocky Mountain oysters (if you know, you know).
On social media, people mention that the food, service, and ambiance at The Hive are top-notch; some have gone so far to say it's among the best meals they've had. Whether you are craving a tasty beer and a burger or another upscale pub option, The Hive at Estes Park Brewery has it all.
470 Prospect Village Dr, Estes Park, CO 80517
(970) 586-5421
Antler's Rooftop Tavern
Located in downtown Estes Park, Antler's Rooftop Tavern offers diners panoramic views of the town and surrounding mountains. Sure, you probably got plenty of sightseeing done at Rocky Mountain National Park, but on a clear day, the high-rise patio is the place to be for a drink and a bite. After all, the scenery never gets old.
In addition to a gorgeous view, Antler's Rooftop Tavern serves up tasty cocktails that'll make you want to sit and enjoy the sights (and maybe rest your aching legs) for hours. The food menu features all the classic American goods you could want as well. From smash burgers (made with beef, bison, or elk) to mac and cheese to flatbread to an array of shareable appetizers to Rocky Mountain oysters, you won't leave hungry.
Several online reviews make note of the outstanding level of service provided by the staff at Antler's as well. However, they mention that the seating is limited indoors, so if it doesn't look like rooftop patio weather, you may want to reassess (or, at the very least, be prepared to wait a bit for a table).
145 E Elkhorn Ave, Estes Park, CO 80517
(970)-398-4978
Park Tavern
In Colorado, elk and bison are classic menu options, especially when you venture into the mountains. Getting a taste of one or both when you are adventuring near Rocky Mountain National Park is basically a must if you want to dive into the local delicacies and culture headfirst. In that case, add Park Tavern Estes Park to your list of exceptional dining attractions in the area. Not only do they feature things like elk sausage, elk medallion, bison chili, and buffalo burgers on the menu, but they do 'em just right. They have plenty of positive online reviews to prove it, too.
Even if Colorado meats aren't calling you into Park Tavern, there are upscale pub fare options for a variety of dietary preferences. You can even get vegetarian dishes — not many, but still. Besides, the space also features a rustic ambiance and an outdoor patio that envelops you in authentic Rocky Mountain charm. The bar space is gorgeous as well, so even if you aren't hungry, you can saddle up and enjoy the authentic regional vibes along with tasty drinks. The whiskey selection is fantastic, and so is the list of classic and creative cocktails.
247 W Elkhorn Ave, Estes Park, CO 80517
(970) 591-2562
Huntington House Tavern at Grand Lake Lodge
Located on the West side of Rocky Mountain National Park's boundary in the swanky Grand Lake Lodge, Huntington House Tavern offers phenomenal cuisine, stunning mountain and lake views, and an upscale setting that's worth splurging on. You probably don't want to head in after an arduous hike or a camping excursion, but it is the place to go when you want to class it up. If you also want a gorgeous room for the night, it's got that too.
The menu at Huntington House Tavern is somewhat limited. In fact, many reviews comment on exactly that. However, they also go on to say that each dish is expertly executed. Regardless, you can find tasty options for brunch, lunch, and dinner that suit a variety of dietary preferences. If you want to fully immerse yourself in Colorado mountain cuisine, the elk patty melt and the grilled elk chops are just the thing. If not, you'll also find seasonal salads, steaks, seafood, and more to enjoy.
Pro tip: If you want to ensure you score one of the coveted tables by the windows with jaw-dropping views, make a reservation. If not, you may find yourself sitting at the bar. While not a devastating result, it does make enjoying the space's iconic scenery a bit less accessible.
15500 US-34, Grand Lake, CO 80447
(970) 627-3967
Methodology
Rocky Mountain National Park is nestled in the hills near Estes Park, Colorado. As such, there are not a ton of food options within park limits, but there are quite a few outside of them.
To ensure I rounded up a list of the best of the best, I scoured online reviews from platforms like Yelp, TripAdvisor, and Google. As a Denver local for more than 20 years, I have also visited the area many times and enjoyed several tasty meals along the way, so personal experience dining near the iconic park was also a major factor.