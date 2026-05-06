The Best Places To Eat Near Rocky Mountain National Park

Sometimes, there's nothing better than a gooey slice of pizza after a hike or camping excursion in Rocky Mountain National Park — if you love spending time outdoors, you know what I'm talking. When the craving strikes, your best bet is to head straight to Antonio's Real New York Pizza in Estes Park. Casual and quick, it not only hits all of the convenience marks, but it also pumps out some darn tasty pies and calzones.

Antonio's Real New York Pizza isn't a one-trick pony, either. In addition to making classic New York-style pies – which were named No. 1 in Colorado by The Washington Post back in 2023 – it also offers Sicilian and Neapolitan pizzas, and they are all phenomenal. Over my many years visiting Rocky Mountain National Park (I've lived in the area for more than two decades), I've been to Antonio's countless times and tried them all. You don't have to take my word for it, though — Antonio's boasts award-winning dough and it's run by a real New Yorker, so it's got authentic flavor for days.

Don't worry if you are a sweaty, dirty mess after a day in the park, either. Antonio's Real New York Pizza is super low-key, and it has outdoor seating as well. Also, if you are not sold just yet, just know that there's a robot server that brings your pizza to the table. If that isn't enough to sweeten the deal, are you even a fan of pizza?

estesparkpizza.com

1560 Big Thompson Ave, Estes Park, CO, 80517

(970) 586-7275