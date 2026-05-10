The Best Pork Ribs In New York, According To Customers

Barbecue is a truly subjective topic, with so many different styles of it here in the States, and while some home cooks purport to make it best at home, it's a laborious and time-consuming process to which most aren't willing to commit — hence the rapid growth of barbecue restaurants in the past few years. Despite its roots in the South, there are restaurants all over the country, even up north, serving the saucy meats and hearty sides associated with this cuisine. New York City, with its hundreds of different ethnic cuisines, is no different, and there is one barbecue joint in particular that is knocking people's socks off with its pork spare ribs: Hometown Barb-B-Que, in the Red Hook neighborhood of Brooklyn.

Spare ribs, which are derived from the bottom part of the pig's ribs, are fattier than their baby-back cousins (though they are closely related to St. Louis-cut ribs, which provide a tasty alternative to the latter), and they require a longer cooking time. Hometown must be doing something right when it prepares its version because they come highly recommended by many Google reviews (where it boasts more than 4,000 reviews, with a 4.5-star rating), with one reviewer in particular claiming they fell off the bone and were perfectly seasoned. "In fact[,] the flavor was so perfect that I ended up not even trying the barbecue sauce," they wrote. Another reivewer raved that it was the best barbecue that they'd ever had, and they "happily queued for an hour and [were] not disappointed" (per Google).

Another reviewer over on TripAdvisor gave a glowing description of Hometown's spare ribs, calling them "spectacular." They went on to write, "...the smoke is really the star here. Fall[-]off[-]the[-]bone tender and oh[-]so[-]fatty and delicious."