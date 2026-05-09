Chipotle's Founder Also Owns This NYC Restaurant

Chipotle Mexican Grill founder Steve Ells helped pioneer fast-casual dining when he opened the first location of the wildly successful chain in Denver in 1993. The Culinary Institute of America-trained chef had only intended it as a way to make money to open a fine dining restaurant, but it quickly gained a following, and a second location followed in 1995. Its concept uses a fast food-style setting, but with better, fresh ingredients (which is why you won't find a freezer at Chipotle), at a customer cost that's a little higher, but generally still affordable. After leaving as Chipotle's CEO in 2018 and executive chairman in 2020, Ells is now trying related ideas with sandwiches.

Ells debuted New York City's Counter Service in 2025 with Peloton co-founder Tom Cortese as CEO, which, as of April 2026, has five Manhattan locations and one in Brooklyn. The fast-casual restaurant serves sandwiches featuring house-made roasted meats instead of cold cuts, as well as breakfast sandwiches created by a one-time chef at NYC's Eleven Madison Park. The sauces and desserts are also produced in-house, pickles are supplied by a New Jersey pickle maker, and Counter Service gets its artisan-made bread delivered daily.

The restaurants have digital ordering kiosks that serve up some New York City nostalgia, designed to look like old-school street pay phones. Customers can also place orders online and earn points with the rewards program.