The Rat Pack Was Enamored With This Old-School Cocktail
To say the Rat Pack, the big band group with Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford, Dean Martin, and Joey Bishop, were drinkers is like saying the ocean is big — accurate, if understating. Among their many signatures, from their swinging sound to their comedic hosting, was the rusty nail, two parts Scotch and one part Drambuie.
The origins of the rusty nail are a bit fuzzy, but it's pretty clear that the Rat Pack was responsible for its popularization. While Sammy Davis Jr. loved Suntory so much he starred in a 1974 commercial for it, and Peter Lawford adored a solid gin martini, every member of the group seemed to come together for their favorite cocktail. And as the certified kings of cool, they did much to bring it into the spotlight, particularly its unique Drambuie ingredient. A Scotch liqueur made with spices and honey derived from heather, it may not be for everyone, but it's one of the best ways to complement Highland whiskey without overwhelming it.
Rather than opt for a pricy bottle of single malt, most recipes will tell you to use a solid, but affordable, brand of blended Scotch. This is particularly good for beginner Scotch drinkers, who may prefer something a bit more balanced and less rough. Mix the drink in a rocks glass, add a couple of ice cubes, and feel free to throw on a suit to emulate the '50s-era drinking culture that embraced simplistic tipples.
Innovative ways to reinvent the classic rusty nail
While the exact type of Scotch you use is negotiable, you can't substitute Drambuie and still have a rusty nail. Instead, look for ways to introduce new ingredients and expand on this two-ingredient cocktail.
A silver nail incorporates a bit of gin into the mix, expanding on the herbal notes of the Drambuie while maintaining the strength of your drink. Be sure to capitalize on this symbiosis by choosing a gin that's heavy on the herbs, focusing on dry varieties like Beefeater. Gin also pairs incredibly well with the most common garnish of a rusty nail, a twist of lemon peel, and brightens up the heavier, earthy notes of Scotch for a more effervescent beverage. Still, an extra squeeze of lemon juice can make the drink even sharper, transforming this Rat Pack lounge drink into something just as good poolside.
If you're looking for stronger flavors, look no further than the bloody nail. While the name might be a bit off-putting, it's actually a fruity concoction that adds Cherry Heering and orange bitters to the mix. Heering can be a bit strong, so you'll only want one part of it to four parts Scotch, but the bitters give it a flavor similar to an old fashioned. Substitute a lemon peel with orange, and you've got a Scotch drink that's practically tropical.