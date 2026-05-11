The Rat Pack Was Enamored With This Old-School Cocktail

To say the Rat Pack, the big band group with Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford, Dean Martin, and Joey Bishop, were drinkers is like saying the ocean is big — accurate, if understating. Among their many signatures, from their swinging sound to their comedic hosting, was the rusty nail, two parts Scotch and one part Drambuie.

The origins of the rusty nail are a bit fuzzy, but it's pretty clear that the Rat Pack was responsible for its popularization. While Sammy Davis Jr. loved Suntory so much he starred in a 1974 commercial for it, and Peter Lawford adored a solid gin martini, every member of the group seemed to come together for their favorite cocktail. And as the certified kings of cool, they did much to bring it into the spotlight, particularly its unique Drambuie ingredient. A Scotch liqueur made with spices and honey derived from heather, it may not be for everyone, but it's one of the best ways to complement Highland whiskey without overwhelming it.

Rather than opt for a pricy bottle of single malt, most recipes will tell you to use a solid, but affordable, brand of blended Scotch. This is particularly good for beginner Scotch drinkers, who may prefer something a bit more balanced and less rough. Mix the drink in a rocks glass, add a couple of ice cubes, and feel free to throw on a suit to emulate the '50s-era drinking culture that embraced simplistic tipples.