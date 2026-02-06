Beginner Scotch Drinkers Should Try This Brand First
Scotch has somewhat of an intimidation factor for novice drinkers. Maybe it feels stronger because it's typically sipped solo. Many other spirits — like vodka or rum — usually make their debut in a mixed drink, which cushions the blow of the alcohol. Or maybe it's because there can be a "serious drinker" atmosphere around it, and newbies don't want to misstep. But there's no reason to be scared off. Ben Tannenbaum, alcohol industry analyst and brand partnerships lead at LineLeap, shared tips with Food Republic on how beginners can ease their way in. His top recommendation? Start with Monkey Shoulder.
"It's the perfect entry point," Tannenbaum explained. "It's a blended malt, which means it smooths out the sharp edges you might find in a single malt, but it still tastes like real Scotch. It's approachable without being dumbed down, and that's the whole game when you're trying to actually like the stuff, not just tolerate it."
There are differences between Scotland's whisky regions, and Tannenbaum said Monkey Shoulder comes from Speyside, which is known for its sweeter, fruit-forward profile. "That's why you get flavors like vanilla, honey, and apple ... it doesn't have any of that overly smoky, medicinal peat or salty ocean flavor that can be a shock to the system."
Monkey Shoulder debuted in 2003, and its three-single-malt blend has been successful, particularly with younger generations, because of the accessibility Tannenbaum describes. He also said that with its $30 to $35 price, you don't have to worry about "wasting good money on something you might not even like."
Is there a right way to drink Scotch?
Once Scotch newbies get a bottle of Monkey Shoulder, do they need to master a specific set of rules? Luckily, no. "The 'right way' to drink Scotch is whatever way makes you want another glass. Simple as that," Ben Tannenbaum told us. "The biggest mistake people make is trying to drink it 'properly' right out of the gate, then deciding they hate all Scotch. Learning to like whisky is a process, not some kind of punishment."
He said to first pour some "neat," meaning at room temperature with nothing else, and try a sip. "Then, don't feel guilty about adding a splash of water or some ice." Many people drink Scotch with a little water because it helps bring out the flavor while also diluting its strength a bit, which for Monkey Shoulder is 43% alcohol (86 proof). Drinking it over ice works the same way, while also cooling the liquor.
Tannenbaum laid out another option as well: "Honestly, for a total beginner, I'd say start with a highball." He recommends mixing Scotch with ginger ale or soda over ice, but you could also try another simple, beginner-friendly cocktail like a rusty nail or a Rob Roy. "You're not ruining it," he insisted. "You're just giving yourself a running start. You're learning what Scotch tastes like in a format you already understand."