Beginner Scotch Drinkers Should Try This Brand First

Scotch has somewhat of an intimidation factor for novice drinkers. Maybe it feels stronger because it's typically sipped solo. Many other spirits — like vodka or rum — usually make their debut in a mixed drink, which cushions the blow of the alcohol. Or maybe it's because there can be a "serious drinker" atmosphere around it, and newbies don't want to misstep. But there's no reason to be scared off. Ben Tannenbaum, alcohol industry analyst and brand partnerships lead at LineLeap, shared tips with Food Republic on how beginners can ease their way in. His top recommendation? Start with Monkey Shoulder.

"It's the perfect entry point," Tannenbaum explained. "It's a blended malt, which means it smooths out the sharp edges you might find in a single malt, but it still tastes like real Scotch. It's approachable without being dumbed down, and that's the whole game when you're trying to actually like the stuff, not just tolerate it."

There are differences between Scotland's whisky regions, and Tannenbaum said Monkey Shoulder comes from Speyside, which is known for its sweeter, fruit-forward profile. "That's why you get flavors like vanilla, honey, and apple ... it doesn't have any of that overly smoky, medicinal peat or salty ocean flavor that can be a shock to the system."

Monkey Shoulder debuted in 2003, and its three-single-malt blend has been successful, particularly with younger generations, because of the accessibility Tannenbaum describes. He also said that with its $30 to $35 price, you don't have to worry about "wasting good money on something you might not even like."