New Orleans Natives May Call This Spot A Tourist Trap, But It's My Favorite Sandwich Shop

While I may not be able to dine with a ghost or pop in while visiting the French Market, there's one place I'm always sure to visit when I stop by New Orleans. Mother's Restaurant, the best diner in the city, also serves up some of the greatest sandwiches I've ever had in my life.

Crescent City eateries usually fit into one of two categories: fine-dining, white-tablecloth establishments with waiters in bow ties, and salt-of-the-earth purveyors of tried-and-true comfort food. Mother's falls firmly in the latter category, with barely enough room to squeeze between the tables while waiting in line. And wait in line you will, since its convenient location next to the convention center makes it a hotspot for everyone from out-of-town business folk to residents looking to snag a bite on their lunch break. Cobbled together from old panel ceiling tiles, faded brick interiors, and furniture that might be as old as the building, the only nod to aesthetics comes in the form of pictures covering every spare bit of room on the walls.

Started in 1938 by the Landry family, it quickly became the premier Marine Corps hangout during and after World War II. While Mother's awards are numerous, they're entirely swamped by the sheer amount of Marine-related photography. The Landrys even boast having the first Louisiana woman accepted into the Corps, Francis Landry.