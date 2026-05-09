This Wegmans Brand Frozen Seafood Has Mixed Reviews

Shoppers like grocery stores' in-house brands because they can often get good-quality products for less money. Wegmans, one of America's oldest grocery chains still in business, sells its own private-label goods at its more than 110 stores in Mid-Atlantic states. Thousands of items carry the Wegmans name, but not all of them are a home run with customers; for example, its frozen Crunchy Coconut Shrimp ($5.99 for a 10-ounce box) has received mixed reviews online.

The shrimp carry the chain's "Food You Feel Good About" label, indicating items that do not contain unnecessary artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners, or high fructose corn syrup and trans fats. The chain began the initiative back in 1991, and more than 2,000 of its products now display the yellow label. Reflecting this, the coconut shrimp's ingredient list is relatively short, and nearly everything is recognizable, like coconut flakes, flour, coconut milk powder, soybean oil, sugar, and yeast.

But that was not enough to earn good feedback across the board, as it notched 3.5 stars out of 5 on Wegmans' website. One positive review read, "They were crispy on the outside, and the shrimp was tender." Another mentioned they always keep the crustaceans on hand for a quick dinner, while a third called them "addictive." But negative reviews included, "The coating has a decent flavor, but the shrimp are tiny. It's mostly breading," and the slam "all around terribly disappointing." One critic even declared they "should not be able to have the title of coconut shrimp." A few people also noted the product does not come with any sauce.