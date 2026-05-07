The Nostalgic Frozen Pizza Customers Miss Dearly
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The smell and taste of pizza have a way of triggering long-ago memories from childhood, especially when you revisit the joint where your parents ordered pies every Friday night to kick off the weekend. Frozen pizzas might also hold a special place in your heart, though, because while they might not be the freshest choice, they sure can be cheap, quick, and delicious — and at no time was that more true than when you were a kid. If you're of a certain age — looking mainly at you, Millennials — you might remember the Tombstone deep-dish microwavable pizzas. They came six to a bag and are recalled fondly by snack enthusiasts today.
On Reddit, one user mused about the nostalgia of enjoying microwaveable Tombstone Mini Deep Dish pizzas after school. "Been thinking about these off and on for years. Miss them!" one commenter wrote. "[I] want these back so bad," another user added. "[If I] think hard enough [I] can still kinda remember the taste." These pizzas weren't bland or tasteless, and they certainly didn't need to be dressed up with extra toppings to be edible. Fans of these pies really loved them as-is, with one commenter saying, "The crust, sauce, cheese, ALL OF IT, was so damn good."
So, if you also have fond memories of these little microwavable pizzas, you might be wondering what the heck happened to them. Well, one Redditor reached out to Tombstone; they received confirmation in 2018 that the line had been "discontinued ... a couple years ago." The timeline matches up, because in 2010, Nestlé actually acquired Tombstone from Kraft Foods and quickly moved to phase out several microwavable products to focus on its core oven-baked line.
Do microwavable pizzas still exist?
It's pretty incredible what you can use microwaves for these days, but if you want to get back to your '90s childhood roots and cook a pizza in one, you're in luck. A number of brands still make microwavable, personal-sized pies, including Red Baron, DiGiorno, and Lean Cuisine. Even Walmart has gotten in on the action with a Great Value version that costs — get this — just $1.17 each. A fairly common feature of these modern-day microwavable 'zas is the packaging, which often includes a silver "crisping" platform that helps ensure the crust isn't soggy; the discontinued Tombstone version, unfortunately, did not include such a component. While you could technically cook your frozen pizza in a cast iron pan to ensure a better crunch, the lack of a crisping sleeve potentially deterred those who prioritized convenience.
There is still a sliver of hope if you loved the Tombstone microwavable pizzas in particular and want to get back, as an adult, what you enjoyed as a kid. One Redditor reported that a representative from Tombstone said they would tell marketing at the company that there is interest in the product. And in 2020, someone was so motivated that they started a petition on Change.org to ask Tombstone to bring them back. Its goal is 200 signatures; as of April 2026, it's sitting at just 113. You can add your name if you want to see these deep-dish minis back in your supermarket freezers — and who knows? Stranger things have happened!