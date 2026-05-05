Why Prime Rib Might Not Be The Best Option At Buffets

Prime rib is a huge, decadent cut of meat that's great for serving a crowd. Thanks to its size, every slice can have a different level of doneness, from well-done end pieces to almost blue-rare center cuts. However, at a buffet, it may not be the best idea, because prolonged exposure to heating lamps can completely eliminate this advantage.

At a steakhouse like Texas Roadhouse, the beef maintains its quality by being held in a controlled oven — a device that keeps the meat at a very specific temperature. In contrast, a buffet-style roast typically sits under a heat lamp, which bombards it with low-grade radiant heat. When raw, you cook this cut low and slow to bring it to temperature and develop a great crust, but once it's sliced, extra heat evaporates juices and renders it tough, dry, and far less flavorful. In short bursts, like at a kitchen window, this doesn't have much of an effect. However, over the hour or more that meat sits under the lamp, that slow desiccation has time to take effect.

While some buffets may attempt to mitigate this effect with extra au jus or horseradish sauce, there's no substitute for a freshly prepared entree. Even reheating prime rib so it tastes fresh is a challenge, requiring you to maintain ample moisture levels with whatever method you pick. In the event a buffet were to allow a prime rib to sit partially submerged in au jus to maintain moisture, this would then slough off all the seasoning.