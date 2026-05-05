The Best Italian Restaurant In Atlanta Is Tucked Under A Condo Complex

From quick-order pizza restaurants to cozy, brick-lined holes in the wall, Atlanta's breadth of Italian restaurants covers any price point and palate. But when you're looking for something upscale, elegant, and truly next-level, the only place you should consider is La Grotta Ristorante Italiano, just off Peachtree Road in metro Atlanta.

It doesn't advertise and barely even has a sign out front, likely because it's tucked underneath the Peachtree House condo complex. Its English name, The Cave, is true to form, requiring you to navigate a few twists, turns, and elevators to reach its secluded location adjacent to the complex's courtyard. But once you step through those doors into the dimly lit, low-ceilinged interior, the world transforms from bulk-purchase carpeting and sterile walls into an atmosphere of white tablecloth dining, sport coats, and the lilt of Italian phraseology mixed with Southern drawls.

Free of any Italian-joint red flags that would have you running, La Grotta is one of the premier dining experiences in Atlanta. It's where we Atlantans go for anniversaries, promotions, birthdays, and milestones, partaking in flawless service and even better food. Voted Best Italian by Atlanta Magazine for 18 years in a row and winning an AAA Four Diamond Award for 20, its more than 40-year history is a litany of celebrations, innovation, and unapologetically Northern Italian food.