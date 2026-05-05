The Popular Beer Miles Davis Drank With His Signature Chili Mac

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Legendary jazz musician Miles Davis dazzled audiences and admirers with his groundbreaking performances and recordings. Offstage, the late trumpeter and bandleader loved to cook, approaching the craft much like he did music. In his 1989 memoir, "Miles: The Autobiography," Davis wrote: "I just loved good food and hated going out to restaurants all the time, so I taught myself to cook by reading books and practicing, just like you do on an instrument." He named one of his favorite creations "Miles's South Side Chicago Chili Mack" — also spelled mac — which he always paired with a Heineken.

His first wife, Frances Davis, shared her former husband's recipe with Best Life in 2007, 16 years after his death at age 65. Heineken is the last thing on the ingredient list, but the popular beer isn't actually in the chili. Instead, the final item in the directions says, "Open a Heineken" to drink with it. The imported brew was Davis' usual go-to, so he probably didn't include it just because he thought it paired well with the chili. But it actually is a good match, with a crisp acidity that can cut through the rich fattiness of the meat-heavy dish.

The Dutch beer is a lightly bitter European pilsner with fruit flavor accents. All pilsners are a type of crisp, pale golden lager, but they have a maltier profile than other lagers. Although Davis didn't cook his chili with the Heineken, some people do make theirs with beer, adding to or swapping out some or all of the water or other liquid for more depth of flavor, as in this hopped-up chili recipe.