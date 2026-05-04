Make Store-Bought BBQ Sauce Better When You Add This Easy Ingredient

Since the commercial production of barbecue sauce began in 1909, when the Georgia Barbecue Company advertised its product as the "finest dressing known to culinary science," the condiment has become a mainstay of American food culture. Chances are, you will never run out of choices with barbecue sauce (not every barbecue sauce is tomato-based), regional flavor variations, and innovative flavors (like chocolate or booze-infused). Although barbecue sauce already seems to be the epitome of flavor in a bottle, there is always room to take it to yet another level, and one of the options is to add miso.

Miso, a fermented Japanese paste made of soybeans, adds a complex combination of savory, salty, and earthy flavors. A common way of describing how miso tastes is that it has plenty of umami. One of the most common styles of store-bought barbecue sauces is inherently sweet — from brown sugar, honey, or maple syrup; it may also have a tangy taste from vinegar. They often also have ketchup, which scores in all five basic tastes — sweet, sour, salty, bitter, and umami — but miso does a great job in bringing out that umami flavor.

Try adding white miso for a milder, slightly sweet taste that won't overwhelm the sauce. Want something bolder? Opt for more potent, saltier, and more savory red miso instead. If the idea of tweaking a store-bought barbecue sauce appeals to you and you love miso, try both and see which you like better. You can also add miso when you make your own barbecue sauce with just three easy ingredients to give it a deeper, more complex taste. Start with a few tablespoons per bottle and add more if you need more oomph.