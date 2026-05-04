The Best Costco Location In The States, According To Customers

Stop by any Costco warehouse, and you can expect many familiar commonalities. There are the slightly unwieldy, oversized grocery carts, the stacked aisles of bulk goods, and — at many locations — the food court, perfect for fueling up with an affordable hot dog meal after a long shopping trip. Yet, as seasoned shoppers will note, not every store is identical. Many come overcrowded — an increasing issue at the retailer — with the chain's popularity catching up. Others are troubled by parking density, especially when the lot is split across several popular businesses. Admittedly, it is always easy to nitpick — so which American Costco location stands out in quality among the rest?

Well, according to an expansive survey conducted by FinanceBuzz, the best-rated outlets are tied between Meridian, Idaho's location and the Indianapolis, Indiana, Fortune Park Costco. The nationwide study aggregated scores across six categories, ranging from parking to cleanliness, inventory, and service, as well as the quality and quantity of free samples. As Costco's top two stores, both rated incredibly high across all six markers, only sharing a slight dip in parking quality.

The outlet's positive reception is upheld on other platforms, too. On Google, the Idaho Costco outlet boasts a 4.6/5 rating, with more than 2,400 reviews. "We LOVE our Costco!!! Everyone is helpful, friendly, knowledgeable, and professional," noted an enthusiastic reviewer. The Indianapolis location shares the same 4.6 Google rating, with a further abundance of positive feedback — evidence that these outlets indeed stand out.