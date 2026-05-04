The Best Costco Location In The States, According To Customers
Stop by any Costco warehouse, and you can expect many familiar commonalities. There are the slightly unwieldy, oversized grocery carts, the stacked aisles of bulk goods, and — at many locations — the food court, perfect for fueling up with an affordable hot dog meal after a long shopping trip. Yet, as seasoned shoppers will note, not every store is identical. Many come overcrowded — an increasing issue at the retailer — with the chain's popularity catching up. Others are troubled by parking density, especially when the lot is split across several popular businesses. Admittedly, it is always easy to nitpick — so which American Costco location stands out in quality among the rest?
Well, according to an expansive survey conducted by FinanceBuzz, the best-rated outlets are tied between Meridian, Idaho's location and the Indianapolis, Indiana, Fortune Park Costco. The nationwide study aggregated scores across six categories, ranging from parking to cleanliness, inventory, and service, as well as the quality and quantity of free samples. As Costco's top two stores, both rated incredibly high across all six markers, only sharing a slight dip in parking quality.
The outlet's positive reception is upheld on other platforms, too. On Google, the Idaho Costco outlet boasts a 4.6/5 rating, with more than 2,400 reviews. "We LOVE our Costco!!! Everyone is helpful, friendly, knowledgeable, and professional," noted an enthusiastic reviewer. The Indianapolis location shares the same 4.6 Google rating, with a further abundance of positive feedback — evidence that these outlets indeed stand out.
Smaller regional footprints often offer the best Costco experiences
While not all U.S. states have Costco yet, the retailer operates more than 800 locations worldwide. From a particularly buzzy destination outlet in Shenzhen, China, to a London, United Kingdom, location with strict membership requirements, the store covers a breadth of global niches. Subsequently, comparing all Costco locations is complicated, although tracking regional American trends comes easier.
According to the FinanceBuzz study, a few U.S. states stand out with a generally more pleasant Costco experience. Kansas-based Costco outlets scored the highest marks, with Kentucky locations just lightly trailing behind. Although absent from a store-specific top five, the states' averages trailed just a few points behind the Indianapolis and Meridian locations. As of April 2026, three stores operate in Kansas and four in Kentucky — meaning they are smaller regional footprints that left a seriously positive impression.
In addition to item stock and cleanliness, it is the staff friendliness that stands out among such top-rated Costcos. "The manager is an angel. The staff are always helpful. I know where everything is," wrote a Yelp reviewer for a Wichita, Kansas, location. Costco employees cannot stand disrespectful and frenetic customers, meaning small-town charm likely applies to the retail giant, too.