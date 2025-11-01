Menudo Vs Pozole: The Difference Between The Mexican Soups

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From the seven moles of Oaxaca to the infinite number of al pastor recipes, Mexican cuisine has no shortage of variety. But when it comes to soup, those not from the country often get menudo and pozole confused. While equally delicious, Jenny Martinez, cookbook author and social media personality, spoke to Food Republic to set the record straight on their similarities and differences.

"They both originated from central Mexico[;] however[,] everyone makes it very different," said Martinez. She noted that, while not traditional, "Some regions add hominy to menudo." What makes both soups so similar is their bases: a salty, meat-laden broth rich in fat and seasonings. Both have a rojo variation, rich in chile peppers; a verde type, leaning on tomatillos and cilantro; and a blanco version, without any chiles except maybe some jalapeño. "For both soups[,] you add radish, lime, tortillas, sal y salsa," Martinez continued.

Regional variations of each dish may give them some similarities, but most of the time, you wouldn't get them confused seeing them side by side. The meat is what really separates the two; pozole mostly relies on pork and chicken, yet menudo often uses organ meat like beef tripe, sheep stomach, kidneys, or even cow's feet. Some folks even add seafood to pozole, something you'd never see with menudo. When you factor in other ingredients, preparation methods, and serving traditions, the two recipes couldn't be more different, despite both being delicious, homey meals.