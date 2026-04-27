Give Kraft Mac & Cheese A Mouthwatering Tex-Mex Twist: The Ultimate BBQ Side For Under $9

If your budget is a bit more flexible, but you don't want to be spending your entire paycheck on this dish, you can add some still-cheap ingredients that will add further depth and complexity to the Tex-Mex mac and cheese. First up: a protein. Now, the obvious choice would be ground beef, but in this economy, that can be expensive. Unless you can find a great mark-down on a pound, or you have a good butcher shop with competitive prices, you might consider instead its less pricey ground cousins, pork, turkey, chicken, or a can of black beans for a vegetarian option.

The shredded cheese is actually the most expensive component out of the original four ingredients, but you can cut costs there — and boost flavor and texture — by buying block cheese and grating it at home. A good sharp cheddar, a creamy, tangy Monterey Jack, or even a spicy pepper jack would all suit this dish quite well, and you can't beat the melt of self-grated cheese.

Finally, to finish the Tex-Mex mac and cheese, you could also pick up a garnish, like cilantro or green onions (you can substitute basil for the cilantro if you're not a fan). Neither should cost you more than $2 extra — or you might have some growing in your garden, in which case, they're totally free. The impact these little green herbs can have when sprinkled on top of this dish should not be understated, as they add a bright herbaceousness to an otherwise rich dish.