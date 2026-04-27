Give Kraft Mac & Cheese A Mouthwatering Tex-Mex Twist: The Ultimate BBQ Side For Under $9
While Kraft's mac and cheese only ranked in the middle of Food Republic's worst-to-best boxed mac list, it's a classic for a reason. Convenient in a pinch and easy to make, it's a bite of nostalgia for some, the taste of cozy, happy childhood lunches or dinners. But now that we're grown, it's time to take this boxed wonder to new heights, just in time for barbecue season. If you know you'll be tasked to bring a side to the family picnic, but you're short on cash, try giving regular Kraft mac and cheese a Tex-Mex twist with the addition of taco seasoning, Rotel, and even more cheese sprinkled on top.
To make, you'll just mix the prepared mac and cheese in a casserole dish with the first two ingredients, and then make it rain cheese (we recommend a Mexican blend), before popping it in the oven to get everything hot and bubbly, and get the flavors to mingle. The end result is a satisfying side with layers of flavor, and the best part is that all of the ingredients can be found in pretty much any grocery store, including Walmart and Aldi (you'll likely have to go off-brand for the mac at the latter), and it won't cost you more than $9 at checkout.
Affordable additions to take your Tex-Mex mac to the next level
If your budget is a bit more flexible, but you don't want to be spending your entire paycheck on this dish, you can add some still-cheap ingredients that will add further depth and complexity to the Tex-Mex mac and cheese. First up: a protein. Now, the obvious choice would be ground beef, but in this economy, that can be expensive. Unless you can find a great mark-down on a pound, or you have a good butcher shop with competitive prices, you might consider instead its less pricey ground cousins, pork, turkey, chicken, or a can of black beans for a vegetarian option.
The shredded cheese is actually the most expensive component out of the original four ingredients, but you can cut costs there — and boost flavor and texture — by buying block cheese and grating it at home. A good sharp cheddar, a creamy, tangy Monterey Jack, or even a spicy pepper jack would all suit this dish quite well, and you can't beat the melt of self-grated cheese.
Finally, to finish the Tex-Mex mac and cheese, you could also pick up a garnish, like cilantro or green onions (you can substitute basil for the cilantro if you're not a fan). Neither should cost you more than $2 extra — or you might have some growing in your garden, in which case, they're totally free. The impact these little green herbs can have when sprinkled on top of this dish should not be understated, as they add a bright herbaceousness to an otherwise rich dish.