6 Facts Most People Don't Know About KFC Mashed Potatoes

In the fast food world, KFC's menu stands out for a number of reasons, and its beloved side dishes are a major one. There are several different options to pair with your order of Original or Extra Crispy, but one KFC side stands above the rest: mashed potatoes. A trip to the fried chicken chain hardly feels complete without at least a small container of the mash and KFC's signature gravy to go with it.

But there's more than meets the eye with these seemingly simple spuds. Sure, even the best basic mashed potatoes recipe calls for milk and butter — can the same be said for KFC's recipe? Does the chain even use real potatoes? And what's in the famous gravy that tops it all off? The answers to those questions also help to explain why Colonel Sanders found himself in legal disputes with the brand that he'd built from scratch. Without further ado, let's explore some interesting tidbits about KFC's mashed potatoes that even regulars might not be familiar with.