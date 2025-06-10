Does KFC Use MSG In Its Fried Chicken?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's just something about fast food fried chicken that feels impossible to replicate at home. Try as you might, you can never get that perfectly crispy bite of breading without it falling off the seemingly bland wing underneath. But what is it that makes fast food chicken so good? The answer seems to be the small but mighty MSG.

KFC seemed to crack this code and is known for putting this ingredient in its fried chicken — but what exactly is MSG? Short for monosodium glutamate, MSG is a flavor additive that has a purely umami taste. It was originally made popular in Asian cuisine as a means of adding a savoriness that satisfies our tastebuds — but MSG initially faced unfounded racist backlash, as people falsely believed it was harmful. Today, the Food and Drug Administration has classified it as safe to use, and it is part of what makes some fast food taste so delicious.

Note that MSG does, in fact, appear naturally in many foods, as it is the sodium component of the amino acids that make up protein. So, your Kentucky Fried Chicken will already contain MSG, but adding extra concentrate to the breading batter or the chicken itself gives it that extra flavorful oomph. And KFC isn't the only place that takes advantage of the seasoning; other chicken tycoons like Chick-fil-A also use MSG.