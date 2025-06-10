Does KFC Use MSG In Its Fried Chicken?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's just something about fast food fried chicken that feels impossible to replicate at home. Try as you might, you can never get that perfectly crispy bite of breading without it falling off the seemingly bland wing underneath. But what is it that makes fast food chicken so good? The answer seems to be the small but mighty MSG.
KFC seemed to crack this code and is known for putting this ingredient in its fried chicken — but what exactly is MSG? Short for monosodium glutamate, MSG is a flavor additive that has a purely umami taste. It was originally made popular in Asian cuisine as a means of adding a savoriness that satisfies our tastebuds — but MSG initially faced unfounded racist backlash, as people falsely believed it was harmful. Today, the Food and Drug Administration has classified it as safe to use, and it is part of what makes some fast food taste so delicious.
Note that MSG does, in fact, appear naturally in many foods, as it is the sodium component of the amino acids that make up protein. So, your Kentucky Fried Chicken will already contain MSG, but adding extra concentrate to the breading batter or the chicken itself gives it that extra flavorful oomph. And KFC isn't the only place that takes advantage of the seasoning; other chicken tycoons like Chick-fil-A also use MSG.
Make your own fried chicken at home with MSG
Now that you know the trade secret of the fast food world, it's time to ditch the drive-thru and get out your frying pan. It is indeed possible to buy concentrated MSG — in fact, there are a handful of places you can look for it. One option is any local Asian market or grocery store, as their cuisine is revered for using this ingredient to get that signature takeout taste. Look for Ajinomoto Umami Seasoning, which is also available online. Once you've acquired the MSG, you can incorporate it into your fried chicken recipes by either adding it to the flour mixture used to coat the chicken, or sprinkling it directly onto the meat. It simply depends on where you want to bring out that special savory kick.
Other things to keep in mind when trying to make restaurant-quality chicken at home include double dredging for an extra crunchy texture. You'll coat the chicken in double the flavor, creating a more solid outer layer that won't flake off — not to mention you'll be adding extra MSG for more umami. One other tip to try is using refined peanut oil for frying instead of a basic vegetable oil. The oil's high smoke point helps get that crispy texture without overcooking the meat inside, and it is also commonly used by fast food franchises. It's all about picking the right secret-yet-simple ingredients that give your chicken an unmistakable upgrade.