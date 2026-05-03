The Simple, Spicy Way Gordon Ramsay Seasons His Corn On The Cob

Corn on the cob is a blank canvas, bringing just enough sweet vegetable flavor to add to a recipe while still letting other ingredients steal the spotlight. Gordon Ramsay has a recipe that capitalizes on this to great effect with an easy-to-make topping of butter, chipotle chiles, coriander, and extra seasonings, creating something as flavorful as it is fast.

While compound butters are often found on steaks, they can add remarkable flavor to countless dishes with next to no effort and can be assembled ahead of time. Butter and corn go together like peas and carrots, but it's that sprinkle of dried chipotle chiles that really kicks it up a notch. A great substitute for smoked paprika, it has an incredibly earthy, heady bouquet that, when paired with other Latin staples like coriander, provides great depth of flavor without much fuss. You can even swap in the sauce from a can of chipotles if you don't feel like finely chopping the peppers yourself.

These three ingredients form the base of the recipe, but you can get pretty creative with the extra seasonings and really make it your own. A pinch of dried citrus zest gives you something a bit brighter if you want something to accompany a heavier entree. A bit of barbecue dry rub completely transforms the dish, giving you something perfect for a backyard grill-out. Ramsay tops his corn with some crumbled Lancashire cheese for a sharp, tangy finish.