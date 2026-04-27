8 Foods That Were Vintage Lumberjack Staples

In the 19th and early-20th centuries, rugged individualism (or possible antisocial tendencies) drew hundreds of men (and several women, called lumberjills) to the forests of North America. There, as lumberjacks, they worked extremely long hours and burned a truly impressive amount of calories; reports vary, but some estimates put the work of chopping down trees with actual axes at 4,000-6,000 calories a day. And that's a conservative estimate.

Naturally, that meant keeping the lumberjacks fed was paramount to a camp's success; lumberjacks were known to walk off on the job if the camp's cook was not up to snuff. They demanded good, hearty, protein- and carb-heavy meals that could be eaten quickly and keep them going from dawn to dusk. So a cook had to know how to make their diners' favorite staples while dealing with limited supplies and the obvious absence of electricity. While several of the resulting meals might feel vintage today, they get the job done when it came to fueling a punishing physical occupation.