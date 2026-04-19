The Retro Breakfast Pudding Your Grandparents Likely Ate

For many people, cornmeal is just one of the ingredients in boxed cornbread, which can be upgraded in many different ways. For older generations who lived through the Great Depression or World War II, however, cornmeal was much more than an accompaniment to a classic beef chili. Cornmeal took center stage as it was turned into cornmeal mush, a filling retro breakfast. During the Great Depression, cornmeal was very affordable. Due to overproduction, the price dropped so much that some farming families used corn instead of coal to heat their homes. During the war, when other foods like meat, dairy, and sugar were rationed, cornmeal was widely available and heavily promoted as a substitute for flour.

Taking their cues from Native Americans, cornmeal mush had been adopted early by British settlers, who started using widely available corn instead of wheat flour or oatmeal to make their beloved porridge, calling it hasty pudding or Indian pudding. The recipe is very basic; all it takes is to simmer cornmeal with water and a pinch of salt until the mixture thickens. The Navajo add juniper ash to blue corn mush, which adds a subtle smoky flavor. The standard corn mush made of yellow or white cornmeal can taste a bit bland, so people sweetened it with whatever they had — sugar, molasses, or honey.

For your grandparents, nutrient-dense, high-carb cornmeal mush was not only a nourishing breakfast food. It actually becomes a thick, jelly-like loaf that is easy to slice, making it easy to stretch when you have to feed hungry mouths.