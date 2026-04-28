Why This Beloved Campbell's Soup Flavor Was Discontinued

Campbell's soup is nothing short of iconic. With over a century of history, the beloved brand has released hundreds of distinct soup varieties. Everyone has a favorite, but unfortunately, due to changing consumer tastes, some formerly sought-after options are no longer with us. Take mock turtle soup, for example, which was a mixture of calf heads used to mimic turtle meat that was hugely popular in the early 1900s. Then there was hot dog bean soup, a now-forgotten mid-century classic. More recently, in 2025, fans were shocked to learn that Campbell's stopped producing its condensed New England clam chowder.

Unlike your typical ready-to-eat varieties, condensed soups are highly concentrated with very little water. To prepare them, all you have to do is add milk or water — a technique Campbell's pioneered in 1897. The condensed chowder had a small but dedicated fanbase, who later found that the soup was no longer available. Despite an outcry from loyalists, Campbell's stood by its decision to discontinue the niche favorite. In an email sent to Mashed, a Campbell's spokesperson shared the following information: "We found that consumers preferred this variety in a ready-to-serve format."

This is not the first time Campbell's has discontinued a customer favorite. In 2019, it discontinued the retro green pea soup. Then, in 2023, Campbell's Chunky Chicken Mushroom Chowder suffered the same unfortunate fate. Unfortunately, a little digging revealed that the company rarely brings back a permanently discontinued flavor in its original form, despite protests — and in some cases, petitions.