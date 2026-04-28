The 3-Word Request That Quadruples Your In-N-Out Burger Portions

Delving into a chain's secret menu can be a lot of fun if you're a loyal fan and want access to some unofficial — yet undoubtedly delicious — concoctions. However, for those who are afraid to make special requests, lest they be met with a blank stare from a cashier — or worse, judgment — In-N-Out is the perfect place to start, as the chain actually advertises its "not so secret" offerings on its website. For example, it encourages patrons to order the "4x4" — also known as the Four by Four or Quad Quad — if they're in the mood to, as the name suggests, quadruple the amount of patties and cheese slices that come on a typical cheeseburger.

That's right; ordered this way, you get four of its fresh, never frozen beef patties, four slices of American cheese, and a standard amount of tomato, lettuce, and sauce (which appears to be similar to a Thousand Island dressing with mustard powder). Unlike a Big Mac, a 4x4 does not come with extra bread, and you can request it with or without onions — just because it's off-menu doesn't mean it isn't still customizable, after all. For example, if you want to combine secret menu offerings, you can try ordering your 4x4 Protein Style, which nixes the buns — or Animal Style, which means all four of those patties will get grilled with mustard, and then topped with extra sauce, pickles, and caramelized onions. Our only suggestion is to use four words, instead of three, to request the meal: "Four by Four, please."