The 3-Word Request That Quadruples Your In-N-Out Burger Portions
Delving into a chain's secret menu can be a lot of fun if you're a loyal fan and want access to some unofficial — yet undoubtedly delicious — concoctions. However, for those who are afraid to make special requests, lest they be met with a blank stare from a cashier — or worse, judgment — In-N-Out is the perfect place to start, as the chain actually advertises its "not so secret" offerings on its website. For example, it encourages patrons to order the "4x4" — also known as the Four by Four or Quad Quad — if they're in the mood to, as the name suggests, quadruple the amount of patties and cheese slices that come on a typical cheeseburger.
That's right; ordered this way, you get four of its fresh, never frozen beef patties, four slices of American cheese, and a standard amount of tomato, lettuce, and sauce (which appears to be similar to a Thousand Island dressing with mustard powder). Unlike a Big Mac, a 4x4 does not come with extra bread, and you can request it with or without onions — just because it's off-menu doesn't mean it isn't still customizable, after all. For example, if you want to combine secret menu offerings, you can try ordering your 4x4 Protein Style, which nixes the buns — or Animal Style, which means all four of those patties will get grilled with mustard, and then topped with extra sauce, pickles, and caramelized onions. Our only suggestion is to use four words, instead of three, to request the meal: "Four by Four, please."
In-N-Out offers a consistent canvas for customization
Interestingly, for a chain that's so open to customizations, In-N-Out Burger stands out from many other fast food giants in that its menu has actually stayed fairly consistent since its opening in 1948. While competitors, such as McDonald's and Burger King, are known to introduce new items frequently (and occasionally then retire them; some McDonald's menu fails live on in infamy — looking at you, McLobster), In-N-Out's lineup appears to be dedicated to the classics.
When it first opened, the chain served burgers, fries, and soft drinks — then, in 1961, 13 years later, the Animal Style burger was created, though the official menu didn't change; it remained "secret." Five years later, in '66, the Double-Double was added, and then the menu remained static until 1975, when it officially added milkshakes. While it's difficult to confirm an exact date, lemonade made its debut somewhere around 2003 — the first core menu change in 28 years. Hot cocoa came in 2018, and finally, in 2023, Lite Pink Lemonade and Cherry Coke were introduced.
Despite its largely static menu, In-N-Out firmly embraces customer-led innovation and appears more than happy to accommodate its patrons' special requests, so fans never feel limited or constrained. It's a unique strategy, but one that proves a focused menu can still offer plenty of tasty variety.