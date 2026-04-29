16 Stellar Goldbelly Mother's Day Food Gifts That Are 100% Worth The Splurge
Whether the special mother in your life lives across the world, across the country, across town, or in the same house, you can give her the gift of gourmet indulgence this Mother's Day with the help of Goldbelly. The online marketplace curates some of the very best goodies from some of the finest restaurants, bakeries, and culinary creators in the United States, making them available via nationwide shipping. This lets her try famous fare from renowned chefs and businesses, no matter where she lives. You can gift Mom branded delicacies from the likes of Ina Garten and Martha Stewart, delivered right to her door. You've always believed she deserves the very best — now you can give her the finest goodies on that special day set aside just for mothers.
In addition to letting her try new tastes from far away, you can also take her down a flavor-paved memory lane. Has she long regaled you with stories about that amazing steak dinner she once had on a trip to New York, or that fantastic dessert she tried in Hawaii? Now, you can duplicate the fond food memory by ordering those dishes directly from the same establishments where she first enjoyed them.
As Mother's Day 2026 approaches, take a look at some of Goldbelly's top offerings. These beautiful, tasty, and unique gifts are totally worth the splurge for those special matriarchs who fill your life with love and sweetness.
A stylish dessert imposter à la Duff Goldman
What mom wouldn't be thrilled to dive into a gorgeous Mother's Day confection from master baker Duff Goldman? The "Ace of Cakes" star, who never skips the tedious task of sifting flour to ensure his cakes are light and airy, designed this Sugar Mamma "Mint Condition" Handbag Cake to be both beautiful and tasty, with its lemon interior and lemon buttercream frosting, all wrapped up in a pastel-green fondant and made to look just like a designer purse. The Sugar Mamma "Mint Condition" Handbag Cake is priced at $229.95.
An elegant afternoon tea for Mom and her besties
An unforgettable experience awaits Mom and her closest friends with The Tea Party Collection for 12 from Mrs. Bakewell's Afternoon Tea. This gift enables her to celebrate Mother's Day in style by hosting an elegant high tea for 12, complete with scones, clotted cream, strawberry preserves, Twinings tea, and more. The Tea Party Collection for 12 is priced at $179.95.
Undecided? Give your mom a little of everything
If you have a mom with eclectic tastes, or you simply aren't sure what she'd like best, Goldbelly has an answer for that: the Icons of Goldbelly Monthly Subscription. This gift that (literally) keeps on giving auto-ships either sweet treats, savory goodies, or an alternating mix on a monthly basis, delivering standout menu items like pizza, pies, handmade New York cheesecakes, viral celeb cakes, and barbecue favorites from some of the top restaurants in the country. The Icons of Goldbelly Monthly Subscription is priced at $79.95 per shipment.
Bouquet cupcakes that are (almost) too pretty to eat
Why simply give your mom flowers when you can give her an edible gourmet bouquet? This eight-pack of Bouquet Cupcakes from We Take The Cake — one of the most illustrious bakeries in the U.S., featured on "Oprah's Favorite Things," Food Network's "Unwrapped," and more — deliciously delivers four chocolate and four golden butter cupcakes beautifully hand-decorated with buttercream flowers that are almost too pretty to eat. The Bouquet Cupcakes are priced at $89.95.
Make Mom's kitchen smell like Martha's
Incredibly, Martha Stewart released her 100th book in 2024, chock-full of the lifestyle guru's favorite recipes, but your mom doesn't need to simply read about them — she can try some of Stewart's preferred pastries personally with this Martha's Favorite Pastry Assortment from Goldbelly. The assembly of goodies contains four each of the star's signature All-Butter Croissants, Cherry Danishes, and Kouign-Amanns, which arrive ready to bake — and ready to make your mom's kitchen smell just like Martha's. Martha's Favorite Pastry Assortment is priced at $89.95.
Commemorate Mother's Day Italian-style
Your mom will feast like Italian royalty this Mother's Day with this Premium Italian Gift Box from the famed Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace in New York. The package arrives brimming over with the market's top-selling gourmet goodies, including pastas, sauces, olive oil, cheeses, candy, and more. The Premium Italian Gift Box is priced at $149.95.
Let Mom nosh like the rich and famous
This Mother's Day, your mom can snack like a superstar with this Russ Caviar Trio, featuring three distinct varieties of American caviar, crème fraiche, 36 Russian blinis, and a mother-of-pearl caviar spoon. She can feel as glamorous as Hollywood icon Elizabeth Taylor, whose lavish go-to seafood order was a pricey caviar, as she indulges in this luxury treat. The Russ Caviar Trio is priced at $485.
A traditional Danish pastry to delight Mom
Choose an international treat to delight Mom this Mother's Day with this two-pack of Mother's Day Raspberry Heart Kringles from O&H Danish Bakery, which come stuffed with delicious raspberry filling and garnished with pink icing and pink sugar. The large, Danish pastries offer enough deliciousness to collectively serve up to 20 people — though Mom may not want to share! The Mother's Day Raspberry Heart Kringles are priced at $69.95.
The country's best sandwiches on auto-ship
Sometimes, something simple and even rather prosaic can be the most satisfying comfort food, like a sandwich, which is wonderfully versatile in its scope of possible toppings, condiments, and bread options. Gift your mom a mouthwatering array of sammies to look forward to receiving throughout the year with Goldbelly's Monthly Sandwich Subscription, featuring iconic sandwiches like genuine Philly cheesesteaks from Philadelphia, authentic New Orleans muffulettas, and more — each large enough to serve at least four people. The Monthly Sandwich Subscription is priced at $99.95 per shipment.
An elegant brunch spread from a famed chef
If brunch with Mom is a Mother's Day tradition, create something special at home this year with this Mother's Day Brunch Gift Box from James Beard Award-winning culinary legend Chef Daniel Boulud. The curated assortment, with servings for four, includes almond croissants, blueberry scones, Parisienne egg muffins, smoked salmon, and trout roe caviar with crème fraiche and blinis. The Mother's Day Brunch Gift Box is priced at $189.95.
Give Mom America's favorite dessert all year long
If your mom's sweet tooth is particularly attracted to ice cream, she'll love the Monthly Ice Cream Subscription from Goldbelly, which delivers the very best gelato, ice cream, and ice cream sandwiches to be found in the country. Each monthly auto-ship of gourmet frozen treats may include multiple ice cream pints or handmade sandwiches made from artisan ice cream and freshly baked cookies. The Monthly Ice Cream Subscription is priced at $99.95 per shipment.
A premium Mother's Day coffee break
Give Mom's coffee break a major upgrade this Mother's Day with this Coffee Lovers Cookie + Coffee Gift Box, collaboratively offered by Daniel Boulud Kitchens and Lavazza. This gift package includes assorted pastries, Lavazza coffee, vanilla bean sugar, and a Daniel Boulud coffee mug, all beautifully packaged up for the special mom in your life. The Coffee Lovers Cookie + Coffee Gift Box is priced at $79.95.
Elegant French treats to sweeten her Mother's Day
Your mother can delight in the very best French treats as she happily explores the contents of this Mother's Day French Sweets Box, replete with exquisite, handcrafted goodies. From various flavors of macarons to a beautiful strawberry Bundt cake, there's much to tantalize the taste buds in this curated culinary treasure trove. The Mother's Day French Sweets Box is priced at $159.95.
Treats for the mouth and mind from the Barefoot Contessa
If your mom is an Ina Garten fan, she'll adore the Ina's Coconut Cake & Memoir Gift Set, which features one of the celebrity chef's signature coconut cakes — scrumptiously layered up with cream cheese icing and adorned with shredded coconut — and the Barefoot Contessa's memoir, "Be Ready When the Luck Happens." The dessert and book will give your mom a memorable Mother's Day full of reading and treating that she'll lovingly remember for years to come. The Ina's Coconut Cake & Memoir Gift Set is priced at $139.95.
Plentiful pie to please Mom's palate
If there's anything better than pie — it's lots of pie, and that's what your mom will enjoy with Goldbelly's Monthly Pie Subscription, featuring a rotation of delicious pastries from a renowned American bakery. All the best pie varieties will be hers to savor as each month brings a new masterpiece to dive into. The Monthly Pie Subscription is priced at $64.95 per shipment.
A 'cheesy' gift that will have Mom smiling
If your mom is a cheese connoisseur, The Ultimate Cowgirl Cheese Collection from Cowgirl Creamery is the perfect gift to make her Mother's Day delicious. This gift pack includes all of the James Beard Award-winning creamery's Cowgirl cheeses — six varieties, a combination of aged and soft — along with goodies to enjoy alongside them and a branded cooler to hold them. The Ultimate Cowgirl Cheese Collection is priced at $149.95.