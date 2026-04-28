Elevate Your Grilled Burgers With This Seasoning Packet

While salt and pepper can get you most of the way there, a bit of extra razzle-dazzle on your burgers can really make them shine. Using nothing more than a taco seasoning packet, you can provide enough sodium, spice, and herby goodness to upgrade, rather than overwhelm, the natural flavor of your beef.

Taco seasoning packets are purpose-built for beef, whether you're whipping up some quick tacos or looking for a ticket to more flavorful steak. While exact recipes vary by brand, most include a hefty dose of cumin, chili, and onion powder, which season your meat without limiting your topping or condiment options. While they may not be suitable if you have a highly specific flavor profile in mind, they are fantastic for parties where guests assemble their own meals. Even more important, the fact that they're pre-mixed takes some work off your plate, letting you focus more on shaping and cooking the patties rather than stressing over the ratio of seasonings.

Still, just like working with a pre-made dry rub, most taco seasoning packets have a broad enough range of ingredients that you can tweak them here and there with minimal effort. A bit more cayenne guarantees some kick in your patties, while an extra dose of garlic or onion powder ups their savoriness. Even something as simple as an extra spoonful of salt can help crisp up your meat's exterior and provide a next-level texture with next to no effort.