The Best-Selling Scotch In The World Is A Beloved Brand

Scotch, a premium spirit, is enjoyed worldwide, and is famed for its storied heritage, exceptional craftsmanship, and distinct regional varieties. While the exact number of Scotch brands is unknown, it is estimated to be in the high hundreds, maybe even thousands. But with fierce competition, one brand stands out among the rest: Johnnie Walker, which is the world's best-selling Scotch brand by a very large margin.

According to The Brand Champions Report by The Spirits Business, Johnnie Walker sold 21.6 million cases in 2024; for comparison, second-place Ballantine's sold 9.3 million cases. While Scotch can legally only be produced in Scotland, Johnnie Walker benefits from massive global distribution. The brand is owned by Diageo, a multinational beverage company and global leader in premium drinks. Some very familiar brands under its portfolio include the iconic vodka brand Smirnoff, and the super popular Guinness stout. According to CompaniesMarketCap, Diageo's valuation exceeds $45 billion. This massive scale provides Johnnie Walker with extensive resources and distribution networks, reaching more than 180 countries.

Johnnie Walker also caters to a diverse range of price points and preferences, giving it wide market appeal. This includes its Red Label, a no-frills standard blend that goes great in delicious whisky-based cocktails. Then there are more premium offerings like the Black Label, which is aged for a minimum of 12 years, and is best enjoyed neat. This means that the price point typically ranges from $18 all the way to $250 for its premium-label products, like the expensive Johnnie Walker Blue.