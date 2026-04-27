Why You Should Wrap Used Aluminum Foil Around Hummingbird Feeders

When the first hummingbirds appear in your yard in the spring, it is the ideal time to put out feeders to provide the nectar they need to replenish their energy. This sugar-water solution supplements the natural food sources they collect from flowers and their insect diet. However, as temperatures rise, the liquid inside can warm to dangerous levels. To prevent this, hummingbird lovers wrap aluminum foil around the feeders.

In a feeder that is exposed to sunlight on a warm or hot day, the temperature can easily reach over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. According to a 2017 study on heat dissipation, once the outside temperature hits between 96 to 104 degrees, the loss of a "thermal gradient" interferes with the rapid hummingbird metabolism. Hummingbirds consume about half of their body weight in sugar every day to fuel their constant wing movements. Hot temperatures also turn the nectar into a breeding ground for mold and bacteria, which can make the tiny birds sick. Wrapping the reservoir of a feeder in aluminum foil can help keep the nectar cooler by reflecting solar radiation. According to a 2019 study, common household aluminum foil reflects approximately 86% of visible light and up to 97% of near-infrared light. As is true in culinary applications, the orientation of the foil doesn't matter.

Keep in mind that while it is possible to repurpose foil, it must be clean. Material that has food residue from cooking attracts pests when used in the garden. If you would rather not use aluminum foil, simply place your hummingbird feeder in a shady spot to help keep the nectar cool.