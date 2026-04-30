This Casual Italian Spot Has Some Of The Best Pasta In Denver, According To A Local

Since the doors first opened in 2016, Dio Mio has been shaking things up in Denver's culinary scene. Not only does it serve some of the best pasta in the city, but it does so in a super approachable, no-frills environment that lets the food do the talking. And let me tell you: You're gonna want to hear what it's saying. This place may not have the most elaborate menu or a swanky old-school ambiance, but every dish is curated to perfection. As far as modern, casual Italian with a bit of classic flair goes in Denver, Dio Mio simply can't be beat.

In addition to Dio Mio's mouthwatering Italian fare, the restaurant features a hybrid counter-server dining experience. If you've never seen this before, it's similar to fast casual, but with more character. Essentially, you place your initial order at a walk-up counter, and everything else (i.e., additional food and drinks), you can get directly from a server. This style of service speeds things up and encourages interaction while simultaneously cementing the casual, hip atmosphere — something Dio Mio pulls off flawlessly.

When the mood for an Italian meal strikes and you want to keep things chill and unpretentious, Dio Mio has your back. From the vibes to the cuisine to the drinks, it showcases Denver's culture and casual Italian food in a way no other place in the city can top.