This Casual Italian Spot Has Some Of The Best Pasta In Denver, According To A Local
Since the doors first opened in 2016, Dio Mio has been shaking things up in Denver's culinary scene. Not only does it serve some of the best pasta in the city, but it does so in a super approachable, no-frills environment that lets the food do the talking. And let me tell you: You're gonna want to hear what it's saying. This place may not have the most elaborate menu or a swanky old-school ambiance, but every dish is curated to perfection. As far as modern, casual Italian with a bit of classic flair goes in Denver, Dio Mio simply can't be beat.
In addition to Dio Mio's mouthwatering Italian fare, the restaurant features a hybrid counter-server dining experience. If you've never seen this before, it's similar to fast casual, but with more character. Essentially, you place your initial order at a walk-up counter, and everything else (i.e., additional food and drinks), you can get directly from a server. This style of service speeds things up and encourages interaction while simultaneously cementing the casual, hip atmosphere — something Dio Mio pulls off flawlessly.
When the mood for an Italian meal strikes and you want to keep things chill and unpretentious, Dio Mio has your back. From the vibes to the cuisine to the drinks, it showcases Denver's culture and casual Italian food in a way no other place in the city can top.
Pasta is the star at Dio Mio, but far from the only menu hit
Dio Mio's menu is fairly small. However, every single dish boasts some of the best, boldest flavors and textures to ever to grace my tastebuds. Considering I've eaten my way across Denver's Italian scene for more than two decades, that's saying something.
While you truly can't go wrong with Dio Mio's offerings, the house focaccia served with whipped black butter is the only way to start your meal — plainly put, it's pillowy heaven. The rest of the menu is filled with hits, but the two best dishes are the cacio e pepe and the spaghetti with red sauce. They might sound basic, but the way Dio Mio infuses the classic recipes with life-altering flavors is something you must taste to believe. The chefs nail the perfect al dente texture as well.
Dio Mio's bar menu doesn't disappoint, either. It features classic cocktails, a few beers, mocktails, and a collection of moderately priced wines. Happy hour is also a highlight — it runs from 4 to 6 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, and if you can manage to swing through then, it's a great way to save some money. Specials include two-for-one wines, discounted prices on beer and select appetizers, and $5 off the cacio e pepe and the spaghetti. Hooray! No matter what time you make it in, though, Dio Mio serves the best casual Italian fare in Denver. I'll fight anyone who disagrees.