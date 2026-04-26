Grow Healthier Rosemary With A Simple Soil Addition

A few fresh rosemary sprigs, tucked into the cavity of a roasted chicken or scattered over roasted potatoes, give simple dishes a distinct flavor. Growing your own rosemary, in a pot or in your garden, gives you easy access to the freshest rosemary whenever you need it. Rosemary is a perennial herb that you plant once, and, if the conditions are right, it can last for up to a decade. But to grow healthy rosemary, you need to create soil conditions similar to those in its native Mediterranean habitat: rocky, gravely soil that is on the dry side (though it likes mild acidity, so consider reusing coffee grounds in a very thin layer).

The ideal soil for rosemary should be gritty, coarse, and sandy because that ensures that the soil has excellent drainage. If the soil in your garden drains fast (after a rain or watering, it dries out quickly), it contains a high amount of sand, which is perfect for rosemary. Soil with a high clay content, on the other hand, drains slowly, which is detrimental to rosemary because it is prone to root rot, which kills the plant.

If the soil in your garden holds together in a clump when squeezed instead of crumbling, it is too heavy and dense. Work a 1- to 4-inch layer of organic matter (peat moss, or, as a more sustainable alternative, coconut coir, and compost) into the top 6 inches of soil. Depending on how much clay is in your soil, you can additionally add between 15% and 40% perlite, a natural volcanic material that improves drainage, or gravel. For potted rosemary, a cactus and succulent potting mix works well, as it is formulated to provide good drainage.