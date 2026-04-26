Mix This Jarritos Soda With Tequila For The Perfect Cinco De Mayo Drink
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Although so often taken as a brisk shot, sodas mix perfectly with tequila. You can go down a spirit-forward route of tequila tonic or soda water, but don't rule out the fruity flavors of Jarritos soda, either. The brand carries a vibrant lineup, with tamarind specifically a terrific option for Cinco de Mayo festivities. To those unfamiliar, tamarind is a tree pod with a distinct sweet and tart flavor — it's a key ingredient for a delicious homemade pad thai and often shows up in Mexican cuisine, too. The Jarritos brand packages the foodstuff's distinct flavors into bottle form, ready for enjoyment standalone or in a spirituous format.
The combination shines for a variety of reasons. Tequila pairs well with tart flavors; there's a reason lime is a classic accompaniment for the spirit. In a similar fashion, the lightly sour tamarind soda delectably melds with the liquor, too, cutting right through the alcoholic bite. As expected from a soda, a balanced dose of sweetness further eases drinkability, smoothing the mixed drink. Finally, the tamarind Jarritos also offers an earthy touch – a flavor dominant in tequila – thereby meshing together the flavors in complex form. Assembling the combination is easy; simply pour half an ounce of blanco agave spirit into a glass and top it with the Jarritos Tamarind Mexican Soft Soda over ice. Alternatively, you could even add the liquor straight into the soda bottle, sipping on the mix while Cinco de Mayo festivities unfold.
Dress up tamarind tequila soda into more complex cocktails
As is, the two-ingredient tipple hits the spot. Yet as it goes with mixed drinks, some extra thought lends added dimension. For starters, consider the bottle of tequila on hand. You certainly wouldn't want to use one of the worst tequila brands, but there's no need to shell out for top-shelf bottles, which are best sipped neat. Settle on a well-regarded additive-free brand that won't break the bank. For a softer flavor and extra barrel character, you could also consider using a reposado tequila, which trades blanco's zestiness for notes of caramel, vanilla, and spice.
Naturally, you can incorporate fun flavor twists via non-alcoholic ingredients, too. Coat the glass with a salt or Tajín rim, and then add a squeeze of lime, and the drink lands closer to a margarita, just with a tropical spin. Cement the riff by using a dash of orange liqueur, layering in complex citrus notes. You could even spin the cocktail into igneous territory by using liquid smoke for the rim, or swapping for the often smoky flavors of mezcal, lending the drink a deliciously throaty tone. The beauty of pairing a high-quality soda and spirit is malleability — there are many ways you can make a tamarind tequila shine.