Mix This Jarritos Soda With Tequila For The Perfect Cinco De Mayo Drink

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Although so often taken as a brisk shot, sodas mix perfectly with tequila. You can go down a spirit-forward route of tequila tonic or soda water, but don't rule out the fruity flavors of Jarritos soda, either. The brand carries a vibrant lineup, with tamarind specifically a terrific option for Cinco de Mayo festivities. To those unfamiliar, tamarind is a tree pod with a distinct sweet and tart flavor — it's a key ingredient for a delicious homemade pad thai and often shows up in Mexican cuisine, too. The Jarritos brand packages the foodstuff's distinct flavors into bottle form, ready for enjoyment standalone or in a spirituous format.

The combination shines for a variety of reasons. Tequila pairs well with tart flavors; there's a reason lime is a classic accompaniment for the spirit. In a similar fashion, the lightly sour tamarind soda delectably melds with the liquor, too, cutting right through the alcoholic bite. As expected from a soda, a balanced dose of sweetness further eases drinkability, smoothing the mixed drink. Finally, the tamarind Jarritos also offers an earthy touch – a flavor dominant in tequila – thereby meshing together the flavors in complex form. Assembling the combination is easy; simply pour half an ounce of blanco agave spirit into a glass and top it with the Jarritos Tamarind Mexican Soft Soda over ice. Alternatively, you could even add the liquor straight into the soda bottle, sipping on the mix while Cinco de Mayo festivities unfold.