10 Sodas That Mix Perfectly With Tequila
Tequila's most iconic cocktail is the margarita. There's no denying that. However, if you're a fan of the agave-based spirit, branching out from the tried and true margarita is a must. In fact, if you want to get more of tequila's signature flavors and create a highball with minimal effort, soda is the way to go. Juice is great too, but soda gives your drink a lovely carbonated element that juice simply can't achieve. Plus, there are a ton of super fun soda flavors that not only complement tequila's inherent taste, but make it shine through. So, what are these sodas I speak of that mix perfectly with tequila?
I checked in with a few experts to find out what the tastiest soda pairings for tequila are, and they revealed some of the best picks money can buy. As for the experts, Moises Ramirez (the director of food and beverage at the Sheraton Houston Brookhollow), Juan Noriega (the director of beverage at Benihana), and Marko Karakasevic (a co-owner and master distiller at Charbay Distillery), all came through with solid recommendations. Follow their advice by using one of the sodas outlined below to make your next tequila highball, and your taste buds will thank you. Who knows? Maybe you'll feel like an expert on the matter, as well, once you work your way through the lineup of sodas.
1. Mexican cola
First up on our list of outstanding soda mixers for tequila is Mexican cola. American cola could work okay, too, but Mexican cola has a slight edge over the typical one consumed in the United States. As expert Moises Ramirez told me, "Sweetened with real cane sugar (unlike most American colas), Mexican cola has a brighter, less syrup-y flavor that works beautifully with aged tequilas."
Ramirez further elaborated by telling me, "The molasses and caramel notes in the cola highlight the vanilla and oak undertones of a reposado or añejo." Expert Juan Noriega concurred and added, "The caramel and vanilla notes in añejo tequilas echo barrel aging beautifully. Blanco tends to disappear, and reposado lacks depth in comparison with añejo." So, Mexican cola and either añejo or reposado tequila it is.
In fact, Mexican cola and tequila work so well together that the drink has a name. Well, actually two: the Batanga, or the Charro Negro. No matter what you call it, the drink is popular in Mexico, and it's made with cola, tequila, fresh lime, and an optional salt rim. Think of it like a salty, Cuba Libre with a Mexican twist. Even if you don't opt to add the salted rim and fresh lime, mixing tequila with Mexican cola is a win.
2. Pineapple soda
Pineapple is a classic tropical flavor, and as such, soda made with it makes a wonderful addition to tequila. Unlike some of the other soda pairings found on this list, it also works well with various styles of tequila, both blancos and reposados, to be exact.
The recommendation for pineapple soda and tequila comes to us from Moises Ramirez. He told me, "The tropical sweetness and fruity richness of pineapple soda make a playful partner for tequila." Playful, huh? Say less. Plus, he said, "It awakens the agave character of a blanco and draws out the warm, barrel notes of a reposado, resulting in a vibrant, summer-inspired drink."
You know what, though? Whether it's summer or not, pineapple soda and tequila are a match made in heaven. All by itself, pineapple soda makes a delicious tequila highball, but you can also put a spin on a classic mojito, made with tequila, of course, and all kinds of other, more elaborate cocktails. No matter how you choose to add it to tequila, pineapple soda is a shoo-in for tropical vibes and drool-worthy tequila drinks. Get some while the getting is good!
3. Lemon-lime soda
Circling back to a more traditional type of soda, lemon-lime pop is a classic pick for tequila. It already contains citrus elements, something we all know makes a wonderful pairing with tequila. If you don't catch my drift, picture tequila shots with a lime wedge, or margaritas. And, it's subtle enough that it won't completely steal the show from tequila. As Moises Ramirez told me, "A reliable and popular choice, lemon-lime sodas, like Sprite or 7UP, add a familiar, crisp sweetness and a citrusy brightness that lifts tequila's flavor profile. It's a simple, refreshing mix that keeps the drink light and is a great substitute for a margarita in a pinch." Yes, please.
Ramirez's recommendation alone had me sold, but Juan Noriega also chimed in on the matter. He agreed that lemon-lime soda and tequila are a fantastic pair. "Acid and sugar help smooth out tequila's sharper edges, while enhancing the citrus notes. This makes this combination very approachable and crowd-friendly." He said it is especially delicious with reposado tequilas, but, really, it is nothing if not a versatile pick. You can combine it with blanco, añejo, or reposado and achieve tasty tequila highball results every single time.
4. Tamarind soda
The famous spice company, McCormick, predicted tamarind would be the flavor of the year in 2024, but it will never go out of fashion when it comes to mixing it with tequila. Sour, sweet, spicy, savory, and bubbly all at once, tamarind soda has all the flavors and textures tequila craves. And since it's a soda, it couldn't be easier to make a cocktail with.
Moises Ramirez sang the praises of tamarind soda and tequila, "A unique, overlooked mixer, tamarind soda provides a sweet and sour flavor profile with notes of earthy caramel that harmonize perfectly with tequila's vegetal undertones." See what I mean? Tamarind soda for the win. He went on to tell me that, "Its subtle complexity brightens a blanco and gives a spiced quality to a reposado without overwhelming the spirit," so it isn't a one-trick tequila pony.
Tamarind soda isn't a super common flavor, at least not in the U.S., but thanks to popular brands like Jarritos and Goya, you'll likely be able to track some down at a grocery store near you, no problem. At least, I know I've seen it on convenience and grocery store shelves many times, so the next time you come across it, snag a bottle or two to keep on hand for a tequila highball.
5. Club soda or sparkling mineral water
Next up on this list of wonderful tequila mixers is another basic soda. Actually, it's the most basic of them all: club soda, or sparkling mineral water. There isn't any added flavor in club soda, and sparkling mineral water only has the faintest of flavors, so this pairing is one tequila purists will revel in. If you need a bit more flavor, it may not be for you, but something tells me once you hear what the experts had to say, you might reconsider.
As Juan Noriega told me, "While not adding complementary notes, carbonation helps lift the aromatics that make tequila unique without interfering with the tequila's essence." He also noted that it lends a lovely, clean, and vibrant quality to blanco tequilas, and it adds elegance to reposados. However, he does not recommend pairing it with an añejo tequila because it steals some of the spirit's nuance.
Marko Karakasevic also recommended sparkling mineral water with tequila because the "natural minerality enhances high-quality blanco tequilas and keeps the focus on agave and terroir." As for club soda, he noted that its clean and neutral flavor profile lets tequila's agave be the star of the show, especially when it comes to blanco tequilas, because they already possess mineral and citrus notes. So, if you've been eyeing Topo Chico or simply want some more carbonated water in your life, this is your sign to not only give it a go, but to mix it with blanco tequila.
6. Grapefruit soda
Grapefruit and tequila are age-old friends. If you've ever heard of the iconic Paloma cocktail, you are no stranger to the combination, as it contains grapefruit juice, tequila, and soda water. A couple of other things, like fresh lime, simple syrup, and a salted rim, also come with it, but regardless, the flavors found in grapefruit and tequila make a winning combination. When you opt for a grapefruit soda, like Squirt or Fresca, it only makes things simpler. In fact, all three experts recommended grapefruit soda with tequila, and two of them said it is by far the absolute best pick.
Juan Noriega told me grapefruit soda is the undisputed No. 1 pick for tequila: "There is a reason why the Paloma is a classic and works effortlessly. The natural bitterness of the grapefruit helps amplify tequila's citrus oils." He prefers it with banco or reposado tequilas. Moises Ramirez couldn't have agreed more, "Tequila's most famous partner, grapefruit soda, is the core of a Paloma — Mexico's national cocktail. Its zesty, slightly bitter, and tart profile brings out the natural, crisp flavors of a blanco tequila and adds brightness to aged tequilas."
I don't know about you, but I don't need more convincing on the pairing. Still, Marko Karakasevic also recommended it to me. He said, "Bittersweet grapefruit complements tequila's earthy and herbal notes and works particularly well with blanco or higher-proof blanco styles." Yeah, consider me sold for life. Now who wants a Paloma?
7. Ginger beer or ginger ale
No list of tequila and soda pairings would be complete without including ginger beer and ginger ale. So without further ado: Both ginger ale and ginger beer are prime contenders for tequila highballs. "These sodas add a spicy, earthy kick that complements the natural peppery notes in tequila," says expert Moises Ramirez. He also noted, "Ginger beer, the spicier option, is excellent with a blanco in a Mexican mule, while the milder, sweeter ginger ale can soften the edges of a reposado, highlighting its softer, oak-kissed side."
As a lover of all types of Moscow mules, particularly those made with tequila, I can attest that Ramirez is right on the money. Still, the other experts also confirmed what he told me. Marko Karakasevic said, "The warmth and spice of ginger play off tequila's peppery agave notes and pair well with blanco or lightly aged reposado." Expert Juan Noriega further cemented ginger-flavored sodas' capability to make a yummy tequila highball. However, he noted that ginger beer is best with reposado tequila, "Ginger's spice mimics the warmth from oak and backing spices from reposado tequila, while its sweetness helps tone down the alcohol's heat. Blanco can feel a bit too sharp, and añejo can become overly warm, so ginger beer is only recommended with reposado." I disagreed because a Mexican mule with blanco is my all-time favorite, and, as you can see, so did Ramirez and Karakasevic. But everyone's palate is different, so there are no wrong answers.
8. Orange soda
As Juan Noriega told me, "Orange is a timeless partner to tequila. Sweet orange helps bridge the gap between citrus and oak, making the tequila very approachable." So, if you're looking for a classic pairing for the spirit, look no further than orange soda. Bonus points if you pick one that's neon in color so your drink gains some eye-catching visual appeal along the way.
In particular, both Noriega and Marko Karakasevic recommend orange soda with reposado tequilas. According to Noriega, "Blanco might feel too sweet, and añejo becomes a bit muted." Karakasevic backed this up by saying, "Soft citrus sweetness works especially well with reposado tequila, where baking spice and vanilla help round out the flavors." Intrigued yet? I sure was.
Karakasevic also noted that blood orange soda works wonders on tequila because it possesses a "deeper citrus flavor with subtle bitterness, which adds complexity and bridges blanco through reposado styles without overwhelming the spirit." Are you drooling yet? I sure am. Move over orange juice, tequila has a new bae, and it's lighter and bubblier, so go ahead and get jealous. Now I just need to find some blood orange soda to make this pairing a reality post haste, am I right?
9. Yuzu soda
Whether you've ever tried yuzu or not, it's a trendy East Asian citrus fruit that is getting some serious attention in the world of mixology. It tastes like a mashup of a lemon and a Mandarin orange, which, as you might expect, gives it a ton of juicy, sweet, and sour flavor. Basically, it's deliciously complex, making it perfect for a world of drinks. In fact, yuzu has what it takes to elevate everything from elaborate cocktails to martinis to basic two-ingredient drinks made with tequila. Heck, yuzu even makes a tasty beer garnish, but I digress. When it comes to making a tequila highball, Juan Noriega went out of his way to recommend yuzu soda as a top pick.
According to Noriega, "Yuzu's sharp acidity and floral citrus help heighten the agave's natural brightness, adding complexity without much sweetness." So, if extra-sweet drinks aren't for you, yuzu soda is a mixer you don't want to overlook, particularly if you are a fan of blanco tequila. As Noriega told me, yuzu is "not recommended for añejo and reposado as the oak can dull the floral notes."
Yuzu soda is not the most common option, and you may have to do some legwork to track it down — I've never spotted it at the grocery store — but it is more than worth going out of your way for if you like a balanced tequila drink that isn't overly sweet. Besides, Amazon always has your back, yuzu soda included.
10. Tonic water
Last but not least on the list of sodas that mix perfectly with tequila is none other than tonic water. Similar to club soda, but with a bitter edge thanks to the quinine within, it gives tequila more complementary flavors without even coming close to overpowering it. As we know, this is the goal, so yeah. Tonic water and tequila sounds like an unlikely pair, but that combination is one both Juan Noriega and Marko Karakasevic recommended.
As Karakasevic told me, "The gentle bitterness of tonic pairs nicely with reposado tequila" because it complements the light oak, vanilla, and spice notes found in the spirit. Noriega, on the other hand, told me tonic water is best with blanco tequilas, "The quinine bitterness perfectly mirrors tequila's earthy and pepper backbones. Just like tannins help sharpen red wine, tonic helps sharpen the minerality and pepper notes of blanco tequila." He doesn't recommend reposado or añejo tequilas with tonic water, but either way, this is one time when being bitter will serve you well.
Now that you know all of the best sodas to pair with tequila, all that's left is to select a bottle and start mixing tasty drinks. You don't have to break the bank, either. After all, you will be mixing your agave-based spirit with soda, and there are plenty of inexpensive tequilas worth buying. Whatever you choose, though, mix your tequila with one of the sodas the experts recommended, and you'll be glad you did.