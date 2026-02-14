10 Sodas That Mix Perfectly With Tequila

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tequila's most iconic cocktail is the margarita. There's no denying that. However, if you're a fan of the agave-based spirit, branching out from the tried and true margarita is a must. In fact, if you want to get more of tequila's signature flavors and create a highball with minimal effort, soda is the way to go. Juice is great too, but soda gives your drink a lovely carbonated element that juice simply can't achieve. Plus, there are a ton of super fun soda flavors that not only complement tequila's inherent taste, but make it shine through. So, what are these sodas I speak of that mix perfectly with tequila?

I checked in with a few experts to find out what the tastiest soda pairings for tequila are, and they revealed some of the best picks money can buy. As for the experts, Moises Ramirez (the director of food and beverage at the Sheraton Houston Brookhollow), Juan Noriega (the director of beverage at Benihana), and Marko Karakasevic (a co-owner and master distiller at Charbay Distillery), all came through with solid recommendations. Follow their advice by using one of the sodas outlined below to make your next tequila highball, and your taste buds will thank you. Who knows? Maybe you'll feel like an expert on the matter, as well, once you work your way through the lineup of sodas.