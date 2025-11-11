One Of The Worst Inexpensive Tequila Brands Is Probably One You Sip Frequently

As many sectors of the alcohol industry struggle, tequila's still on the rise. As a result, you'll spot an ever-increasing selection of agave liquor bottles on the shelf — but not all are worthy of purchase. Especially inexpensive tequilas pose a risky gamble, with some often-consumed bottles a reliable bar cart workhouse, and others an unpalatable throwaway. Well, in Food Republic's taste-test of 6 Inexpensive Tequilas To Buy And 6 To Avoid, the Montezuma brand generated an especially off-putting reaction.

No matter the aging classification, this producer's entire lineup involved tasting notes you don't want to see used with spirits: a lingering fiery burn mixed with acetone. Forget the delicate, earthy, sweet, mineral, and herbal flavors that translate agave's terroir. These bottles give off-putting boozy tasting notes that only lead to regret.

On the influential tequila database AgaveMatchmaker, a bottle of Montezuma White Tequila scores a 36 out of 100 by panel ratings — extremely low for the site. The top detected flavors? Alcohol and medicine. Plus, the brand's even mentioned on a Reddit thread crowning the worst tequila — as the top comment. "People should consider themselves very lucky if they've never suffered Montezuma," a user commented. As a result, Montezuma's certainly not the best tequila to use when making a margarita, mixing into a marinade, fueling a party, or consumed in any other shape or form.