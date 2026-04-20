This Levain Cookie Gift Box Is Perfect For Mother's Day (And It's Cheaper Than The Holiday Tin)

Whether you go for a cozy brunch or a cute dessert, food is a dependable Mother's Day avenue. Among sweet treats, few offerings can top the sugary, cozy charms of a cookie box. Options are plentiful, but there's no need to look further than the Levain brand. This decades-old New York City bakery is famed for its crispy exterior yet tender interior chip treats, available in rotating flavors. For Mother's Day, you could buy a tin of the seasonal Spring Garden Party Assortment; it's a mouthwatering mix fit for the occasion.

Available in packs of four, eight, and 12, this box contains the bakery's tried-and-true Caramel Coconut Chocolate Chip Cookies, as well as perfectly executed Oatmeal Raisin Cookies. The two flavors are also joined by seasonal Carrot Cake and Lemon Cookies, a perfect balance of the innovative with the familiar. Plus, priced at $32 for four, $52 for eight, and $82 for 12, the set comes in even cheaper than Levain's holiday tins, which often cost around $70 for an eight-pack. So, there's no need to worry about common cookie-baking mistakes; grab a Levain cookie set for the springtime occasion.