This Levain Cookie Gift Box Is Perfect For Mother's Day (And It's Cheaper Than The Holiday Tin)
Whether you go for a cozy brunch or a cute dessert, food is a dependable Mother's Day avenue. Among sweet treats, few offerings can top the sugary, cozy charms of a cookie box. Options are plentiful, but there's no need to look further than the Levain brand. This decades-old New York City bakery is famed for its crispy exterior yet tender interior chip treats, available in rotating flavors. For Mother's Day, you could buy a tin of the seasonal Spring Garden Party Assortment; it's a mouthwatering mix fit for the occasion.
Available in packs of four, eight, and 12, this box contains the bakery's tried-and-true Caramel Coconut Chocolate Chip Cookies, as well as perfectly executed Oatmeal Raisin Cookies. The two flavors are also joined by seasonal Carrot Cake and Lemon Cookies, a perfect balance of the innovative with the familiar. Plus, priced at $32 for four, $52 for eight, and $82 for 12, the set comes in even cheaper than Levain's holiday tins, which often cost around $70 for an eight-pack. So, there's no need to worry about common cookie-baking mistakes; grab a Levain cookie set for the springtime occasion.
More Levain cookie gift sets to explore
Levain started in 1995 in New York City's Upper West Side neighborhood, creating the first iteration of its now-iconic cookie for triathlon training. The treat won the bakery a multitude of fans and media press, leading to an expansion to more than a dozen locations nationwide. Plus, the brand even managed to translate the magic into portable form, with an array of tins, boxes, and gift sets.
Whether it's a beer-themed Guinness & Levain Bakery Gift Box, a cute blue-colored classic tin set, or even a cookie-candle pairing, the company pairs clever packaging with its bakes. If you're looking for a gift that's a touch spiffier for the springtime occasion, consider grabbing the Levain Mother's Day Tin Gift Set, which costs $69. Boasting a charming, sketched, flower-themed design, this metal container can be filled with an array of Levain's cookie flavors, ranging from the aforementioned Spring Garden Assortment, to the famed Two-Chip Chocolate Chip, as well as vegan and gluten-free offerings. A portable memento that transports you right to New York City's streets, Levain's cookies are a great fit for the special parent in your life.