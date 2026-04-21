This Costco Deli Buy Is A Big Hit To Your Wallet

One of the main reasons people shop at Costco is to save money, and to do so without sacrificing quality with the warehouse retailer's Kirkland Signature private label. Famous brands are often the hidden manufacturers behind the products, but Costco has still been able to keep the label's prices affordable. However, one of the deli salads under the store brand's name is pretty costly, and some shoppers have been grumbling that the Pesto Pasta Salad is too expensive.

It's made with spiral-shaped trottole pasta, which means "spinning top," Kirkland Signature Imported Basil Pesto, roasted tomatoes, small mozzarella pearls, and arugula. The salad hit the retailer's deli section in early 2026 for $5.99 per pound, and since it comes in containers that hold more than 3 pounds, shoppers have been paying close to $20 or more for it. Making it worse, it's listed on Costco's website as of April 2026 at a higher $6.80 per pound.

In one Reddit thread about it, a user wrote, "I picked one up because I was in a hurry and only saw the $6. Didn't realize it was per pound." Others agreed, with another user writing that they "wouldn't call it a cheap buy." Numerous people also complained that it was bland, with one person calling it a "waste of $20." While some noted the flavor improved after heating, a Costco deli employee suggested elevating the warmed meal by adding shrimp and parmesan.