This Costco Deli Buy Is A Big Hit To Your Wallet
One of the main reasons people shop at Costco is to save money, and to do so without sacrificing quality with the warehouse retailer's Kirkland Signature private label. Famous brands are often the hidden manufacturers behind the products, but Costco has still been able to keep the label's prices affordable. However, one of the deli salads under the store brand's name is pretty costly, and some shoppers have been grumbling that the Pesto Pasta Salad is too expensive.
It's made with spiral-shaped trottole pasta, which means "spinning top," Kirkland Signature Imported Basil Pesto, roasted tomatoes, small mozzarella pearls, and arugula. The salad hit the retailer's deli section in early 2026 for $5.99 per pound, and since it comes in containers that hold more than 3 pounds, shoppers have been paying close to $20 or more for it. Making it worse, it's listed on Costco's website as of April 2026 at a higher $6.80 per pound.
In one Reddit thread about it, a user wrote, "I picked one up because I was in a hurry and only saw the $6. Didn't realize it was per pound." Others agreed, with another user writing that they "wouldn't call it a cheap buy." Numerous people also complained that it was bland, with one person calling it a "waste of $20." While some noted the flavor improved after heating, a Costco deli employee suggested elevating the warmed meal by adding shrimp and parmesan.
Premium ingredients drive the cost of Costco's deli pesto
Even a basic pesto can be expensive, as its traditional base of basil, garlic, and olive oil requires costly additions like pine nuts and parmesan — or the even pricier Parmigiano Reggiano. The $11.34 Kirkland Signature pesto likely contributed to the pasta salad's high price, but the cost isn't all that much for the sauce itself, considering that it comes in a 22-ounce jar. In addition to the usual ingredients, it also includes Pecorino Romano cheese.
Some people in the Reddit thread said it would be cheaper to just make the salad yourself with the Kirkland pesto, which can also be used in creative ways beyond pasta. Plus, you have the freedom to bulk up your homemade version with ingredients like shrimp, grilled chicken, chickpeas, or green peas.
Despite the complaints about the Pesto Pasta Salad's price, it's not really out of line with the per-pound cost of other Kirkland Signature deli selections, which could just mean they should be cheaper too. The Grain & Celery Salad, for instance, is $5.66 per pound, and the Tortellini Pasta Salad with salami, black olives, mozzarella pearls, and grape tomatoes costs $7.37. The rotisserie chicken salad goes for $6.80, and not surprisingly, the most expensive is the $12.47-per-pound shrimp salad.