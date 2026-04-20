Why The Listed Price Of A Costco Membership Isn't Always What You Pay

Devoted Costco shoppers will tell you that dishing out an annual membership fee ($65 for the basic Gold Star or $130 for the Executive membership) is fully worth it, for must-have products under $5 and other great deals. That's why the store has a high retention rate. However, when you check your credit card statement, you might be surprised that you have been charged more due to sales taxes.

Whether Costco charges a sales tax on membership and how high it is depends on the state. Some states charge sales taxes for wholesale club memberships like Costco. Because the membership gives you access to goods that fall under the sales tax, it is taxed at the same rate. In addition, 38 states also let cities, counties, or districts levy a local sales tax. By law, Costco is required to add both taxes to the membership fee, as applicable. Depending on where you live, this may end up being a pretty penny. For example, in Louisiana, where wholesale club memberships like Sam's Club and Costco are taxed both by the state and locally, the combined tax rate is 10.11% (the highest in the country), so you may end up paying $143.14 for an Executive Membership every year.

While this may not deter you from becoming a Costco member or renewing your membership, to gauge the total cost of a membership, the fine print on the webpage with the membership benefits reads, "plus applicable sales tax," so you'll need to do the legwork. To calculate exactly how much will be added, look at your state tax rate and, if there is one in the place where the warehouse is located, also the local sales tax.