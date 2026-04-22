This Fast Food Burger Chain Has A Surprisingly Strict Dress Code For Employees
In-N-Out Burger, that favorite fast-food spot of many celeb chefs, is noted for being founded and owned by a conservative-leaning, Christian family, and their associated espoused values have influenced business decisions and policies. For instance, the burger chain subtly prints Bible verses on its wrappers and cups, engages in various charitable endeavors, and enforces a very strict, conservative dress code for workers.
The company's stringent grooming guidelines govern a full gamut of appearance-related details, from hair color and length to jewelry and tattoos. Regarding uniforms, company-issued shirts, name tags, aprons, gold apron pins, and headwear must be paired with employee-supplied black belts; black, nonslip shoes; white socks of a certain length (or black, In-N-Out logoed socks); white undershirts; and white pants (though some report the slacks are company-supplied for full-time employees). In-N-Out reportedly has strict standards for these worker-purchased portions of the uniform, too, including pant length, tightness, and whiteness. Certain guidelines are also gender-specific, like separate hat and shirt styles for male and female workers.
Dress code violations can lead to employment termination. In-N-Out became the subject of a lawsuit in 2025 when a former worker alleged he was unfairly targeted by management and ultimately fired for refusing to shave his sideburns. Another lawsuit arose over the chain inhibiting employees from wearing decorative pins and buttons.
Some workers report quitting over the restrictiveness of the dress code, while others defend the practice as a tradition that promotes uniformity and professionalism and sets In-N-Out apart as a brand. "[Quite] personally[,] I always enjoyed it!" one Quora poster, self-identified as a former employee, stated, adding, "[We] have a uniform that one should have some pride in wearing!"
In-N-Out's dress code goes beyond shirts and slacks
In addition to standards governing uniforms, self-identified current and former In-N-Out Burger employees state that workers must wear only light makeup or no makeup at all, necklaces must be free of charms, and earrings can't be overly large and are restricted to no more than two pairs per earlobe and one cartilage piercing per ear. Facial piercings aren't allowed — if an employee has one, it must be removed before working. Male workers were reportedly previously restricted from wearing earrings at all, but employees fought that regulation, and it was amended to allow earlobe piercings for men. Fake and painted nails are not permitted.
Visible tattoos are another prohibited feature for In-N-Out workers — if an employee has them, they must be covered up or located on unseen areas of the body. Ironically, company owner and president Lynsi Snyder has tattoos herself. This is something employees have griped about on social media.
Workers must have a natural-looking shade of hair, like blonde, brown, or black. One Reddit poster with an artificially colored platinum blonde shade stated they were told they must abandon that color to be hired. Hair must also be concealed under baseball caps for women and paper hats for men; if an employee's hair length prevents adequate concealment, it must be cut. Facial hair is forbidden — male workers must be clean-shaven. Dreadlocks were reportedly prohibited because they weren't concealable beneath the hats, but Reddit commenters state that the policy has changed, and dreads are now allowed.
In-N-Out's uniform and grooming standards hark back to simpler times
The clean-cut, modern-aesthetic-eschewing appearance of In-N-Out workers in their crisp, white pants, white shirts, and jaunty hats is calculated to maintain a throwback look. The chain was founded in 1948, and uniforms were standard attire in restaurants in those days, not only denoting professionalism but making it starkly clear who was an employee and who was a customer.
All-white clothing with black belts and black shoes has been the standard uniform since the chain's founding, and today's uniforms are similar to what employees wore in the brand's early days. The only significant change is that the white aprons were replaced by red ones in the 1970s.
You can find classic photos of employees working in an In-N-Out kitchen in the 1960s, wearing white, short-sleeved shirts and white hats much like those worn by In-N-Out workers today. One man who appears often is Bob Lang Sr., the man responsible for In-N-Out's beloved Double-Double becoming a permanent menu item. Lang worked for the company for 54 years, and his son followed in his non-slip-shoed footsteps among its ranks. Many employees stick with the chain, regardless of whether they agree with its dress code. Despite the stringency of the grooming standards, In-N-Out is noted for treating employees well and consistently ranks highest for worker satisfaction among major restaurant brands. The company pays entry-level hires above minimum wage, and it promotes internally, never hiring managers directly but, rather, placing existing workers in management roles. Those managers, incidentally, earn six-figure salaries.