This Fast Food Burger Chain Has A Surprisingly Strict Dress Code For Employees

In-N-Out Burger, that favorite fast-food spot of many celeb chefs, is noted for being founded and owned by a conservative-leaning, Christian family, and their associated espoused values have influenced business decisions and policies. For instance, the burger chain subtly prints Bible verses on its wrappers and cups, engages in various charitable endeavors, and enforces a very strict, conservative dress code for workers.

The company's stringent grooming guidelines govern a full gamut of appearance-related details, from hair color and length to jewelry and tattoos. Regarding uniforms, company-issued shirts, name tags, aprons, gold apron pins, and headwear must be paired with employee-supplied black belts; black, nonslip shoes; white socks of a certain length (or black, In-N-Out logoed socks); white undershirts; and white pants (though some report the slacks are company-supplied for full-time employees). In-N-Out reportedly has strict standards for these worker-purchased portions of the uniform, too, including pant length, tightness, and whiteness. Certain guidelines are also gender-specific, like separate hat and shirt styles for male and female workers.

Dress code violations can lead to employment termination. In-N-Out became the subject of a lawsuit in 2025 when a former worker alleged he was unfairly targeted by management and ultimately fired for refusing to shave his sideburns. Another lawsuit arose over the chain inhibiting employees from wearing decorative pins and buttons.

Some workers report quitting over the restrictiveness of the dress code, while others defend the practice as a tradition that promotes uniformity and professionalism and sets In-N-Out apart as a brand. "[Quite] personally[,] I always enjoyed it!" one Quora poster, self-identified as a former employee, stated, adding, "[We] have a uniform that one should have some pride in wearing!"