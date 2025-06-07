The Fast Food Chain That Has Bible Verses Hiding On Its Wrappers And Cups

California-based fast-food chain In-N-Out Burger is known for many things, like serving up hamburgers that are always fresh and never frozen. In-N-Out's burgers are also ranked as some of the very best among fast-food brands, according to Reddit users, and the chain is a favorite quick-bite dining spot for food celebrities like Alton Brown. There's something else notable about In-N-Out that you may or may not have noticed — the chain's food packaging contains subtly printed Bible verse references.

The practice started with former company President Rich Snyder, a born-again Christian who embraced Christianity shortly before his death in 1993. He wanted to share his newfound faith through the family business, so he had Bible verses printed on the brand's drink cups and food wrappers. In small, red, all-caps type on In-N-Out's soda cups is the simple reference "John 3:16," found on the inner ring at the bottom of the cup. It's so subtle, many customers likely miss it. Near the bottom seam of the burger wrappers, Rich Snyder had Revelation 3:20 similarly emblazoned. It's a practice that his niece Lynsi Snyder, now CEO of In-N-Out, has both continued and expanded on.

Herself a devout Christian, Lynsi Snyder says the Bible verses on In-N-Out's food packaging are part of the company's legacy. "It's a family business and will always be, and that's a family touch," she told The Christian Post in a 2019 interview. Snyder has since had additional In-N-Out packaging similarly printed with additional verses. The franchise's fry containers, hot cocoa, coffee, and milkshake cups , and Double-Double wrappers all bear Biblical references. While the text is prevalent, they're so subtly placed that many customers don't realize they're there.