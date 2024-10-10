Blue Corn Mush Is The 3-Ingredient Navajo Treat You Should Try

Creamy, nourishing, and naturally sweet, blue corn mush is comfort in a bowl. This simple porridge is often eaten for breakfast in Navajo and other indigenous kitchens. It uses nothing more than blue cornmeal, water, and juniper ash, which adds a slightly smoky, earthy flavor and enhances the blue color. Often, blue corn mush is served sweet with a simple sugar topping, but like other similar porridges such as grits, cream of wheat, or oatmeal, it can also be made savory with additions like butter and salt.

The exact ratios will vary depending on the kind of consistency you want. A thick and spoonable blue corn mush will use about one part cornmeal to three parts water, while atole — a sippable version common across the Southwestern United States, Mexico, and Central America — may use four to six cups of liquid per each cup of cornmeal.

The key here is to first boil the water with the juniper ash and then separately, combine the cornmeal with more water to create a slurry. Then, slowly add the blue corn mixture into gently boiling water, stirring constantly so that it does not clump up. It will thicken up beautifully as it cooks. This is a great breakfast to serve any day of the week, but it is particularly special as a way to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day. Top it off with fruits and nuts that are native to the area where you live!