Should You Splurge On An Expensive Dishwasher? Here's What To Know
If you have a large household or you simply hate washing dishes, then it's likely your dishwasher is a lifesaver. While it's true there is some upkeep involved, like running your dishwasher to clean the inside, for the most part, we toss our plates, cups, and silverware in, enclose a detergent pod, and let 'er rip without a second thought. That is, until the dishes start coming out less than spotless, and it's obviously time to purchase a new one. You could go with a budget buy and save yourself some money upfront, but actually splurging on a pricier model now will very likely spare you funds down the road.
The issue is that cheap dishwashers, which can range in price from $300 on the low-low end to $500 or $600 on the higher end, are just that — cheap. They feature less powerful pumps, and they're often made of inferior materials (inferior for a cleaning machine, that is), like plastic inside and out. While those less expensive parts and materials can hold up initially, they'll start to wear down after a noticeably shorter duration than more expensive models, particularly if you're not cleaning the dishwasher regularly.
So you could experience a big-time dip in the quality of the end result, and then you'll end up having to buy a new one all over again. Dishwashers are an investment appliance, no doubt about that, but ultimately, you should get the most expensive one that's still in your budget range.
More ways expensive dishwashers outperform cheaper models
Their durability and performance are just a few reasons why dishwashers outside of the budget range are a better choice for most households. There is also the sound to consider. A very nice, expensive dishwasher can emit little more than a low hum when in use, a sound so small that it basically blends into the background of your home life. Cheaper models, on the other hand, tend to be a lot louder, thanks to the plastic that they're often made of, which can amplify the sounds of what is going on inside, while on the outside, it does little to keep the noises contained. So if your kitchen is close to the living room and you like to watch a little nighttime TV while the dishwasher does its thing, you might end up having to crank up the volume.
If you only use your dishwasher once a month and you just need it to perform a basic, normal clean on your dishes, then by all means, a budget model may do the trick for you. However, if you like the idea of different wash cycles, like quick, heavy, or high temperature cycles, for a variety of different cleaning needs (meaning less manual dishwashing work for you), then you'll need a costlier model.
It probably goes without saying, but upscale dishwashers tend to be more aesthetically pleasing than budget options, too. The shiny metallic look of stainless steel is quite contemporary (stainless steel appliances are easy to clean with flour, too), while panel-ready dishwashers blend so seamlessly into your cabinetry that guests won't even realize it's there.