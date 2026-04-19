Should You Splurge On An Expensive Dishwasher? Here's What To Know

If you have a large household or you simply hate washing dishes, then it's likely your dishwasher is a lifesaver. While it's true there is some upkeep involved, like running your dishwasher to clean the inside, for the most part, we toss our plates, cups, and silverware in, enclose a detergent pod, and let 'er rip without a second thought. That is, until the dishes start coming out less than spotless, and it's obviously time to purchase a new one. You could go with a budget buy and save yourself some money upfront, but actually splurging on a pricier model now will very likely spare you funds down the road.

The issue is that cheap dishwashers, which can range in price from $300 on the low-low end to $500 or $600 on the higher end, are just that — cheap. They feature less powerful pumps, and they're often made of inferior materials (inferior for a cleaning machine, that is), like plastic inside and out. While those less expensive parts and materials can hold up initially, they'll start to wear down after a noticeably shorter duration than more expensive models, particularly if you're not cleaning the dishwasher regularly.

So you could experience a big-time dip in the quality of the end result, and then you'll end up having to buy a new one all over again. Dishwashers are an investment appliance, no doubt about that, but ultimately, you should get the most expensive one that's still in your budget range.