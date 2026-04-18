The Best Old-School Italian Restaurant In Denver, According To A Local

Located on the Northeast side of Denver in the Highlands neighborhood sits the unassuming storefront of Gaetano's Italian restaurant. It may not look like much based on the exterior, but inside its humble facade you'll find some of the best Italian cuisine in the city. From the moment you step in, the restaurant's welcoming, old-school ambience will make you feel as if you've been transported back in time. In a way, you have — Gaetano's once served as a Denver crime family's headquarters. While mob ties may be a thing of the past, much of charm from the era can be felt in the space today. Regardless of whether or not you're into mafia history, the food here speaks for itself.

As a longtime Denver local, I've explored the city's Italian restaurants from top to bottom. While there are plenty of phenomenal spots to satisfy a craving for pasta, I always come back to Gaetano's, and I'm hardly alone. The restaurant has had several owners since opening in 1947 and its longstanding success is a testament to its quality and staying power — it's doing more than one thing right. So, if you find yourself in Denver and you want the best traditional Italian food with an old-time atmosphere to match, there's no better place than Gaetano's.