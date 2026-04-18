The Best Old-School Italian Restaurant In Denver, According To A Local
Located on the Northeast side of Denver in the Highlands neighborhood sits the unassuming storefront of Gaetano's Italian restaurant. It may not look like much based on the exterior, but inside its humble facade you'll find some of the best Italian cuisine in the city. From the moment you step in, the restaurant's welcoming, old-school ambience will make you feel as if you've been transported back in time. In a way, you have — Gaetano's once served as a Denver crime family's headquarters. While mob ties may be a thing of the past, much of charm from the era can be felt in the space today. Regardless of whether or not you're into mafia history, the food here speaks for itself.
As a longtime Denver local, I've explored the city's Italian restaurants from top to bottom. While there are plenty of phenomenal spots to satisfy a craving for pasta, I always come back to Gaetano's, and I'm hardly alone. The restaurant has had several owners since opening in 1947 and its longstanding success is a testament to its quality and staying power — it's doing more than one thing right. So, if you find yourself in Denver and you want the best traditional Italian food with an old-time atmosphere to match, there's no better place than Gaetano's.
One look at Gaetano's menu and you'll start salivating
When you crack open the menu at Gaetano's, you'll find the selections are divided into typical Italian courses like antipasti, primi, and secondi — your first hint that this place is legit. As you read on (and avoid some key ordering mistakes) Gaetano's bona fides as a go-to red sauce joint become clear. And by the time you're digging in, you'll only be pausing between bites to sing Gaetano's praises.
Every corner of the menu features classic Italian dishes that taste like a nonna made them with love. Whether you want to share a collection of antipasti plates, dine on chicken Milanse, seafood, delectable pasta, pizza, or a hearty ribeye, Gaetano's is ready to blow your Italian food-loving mind. I've explored the menu extensively (along with the countless people I've brought along with me over the years), and there isn't a bad dish on offer. My dream meal from Gaetano's consists of the imported Italian burrata as a starter, the house-made ricotta gnocchi, and a wood-fired pizza for the table. If I can convince my companions to share, the stuffed manicotti, Brussels sprouts, and grilled artichokes make outstanding selections as well, but you truly can't go wrong.
Gaetano's is more than a dinner destination, too. It also features a restricted lunch menu during the week with amazing sandwiches — the eggplant Parmigiana sandwich, in particular, is divine — and serves brunch complete with bottomless mimosas on the weekends.
Gaetano's swanky ambiance is just as stunning as the delicious menu
Gaetano's mouthwatering food is more than enough of a reason to dine there, but that's not the only thing that makes this place great. The restaurant's charm is something to behold — so don't even think about ordering takeout, at least not for your first impression. Everything from the dim lighting to the oversized red leather booths to the old-timey photos on the walls screams vintage Italian, and I, for one, am here for it. It doesn't matter the reason for the outing, either. The classy yet low-key vibes are perfect for celebrations, a chill bar dining experience, a sultry date night, or a casual bite with friends.
In addition to stellar cuisine and an atmosphere that can't be beat, the service at Gaetano's is always remarkable. The staff is quick to help you navigate the menu and offer suggestions, and the level of attentiveness is top-notch. Obviously, the staff hasn't been the same during the 26 years I've been frequenting Gaetano's, but I've never had a bad experience, and I don't expect I ever will. Considering the countless number of times I've dined in-house, that's saying something. The food, history, and atmosphere are enough to keep me coming back forevermore. Give it a shot, and you'll concur.