This 2018 Aldi Turkey Burger Scandal Rocked The Grocery Store

Aldi has built itself a loyal customer base thanks to its affordable, private-label groceries and innovative returns policy. But the last thing shoppers would expect after a trip to the grocery chain is their food exploding. While this scenario is very, very unlikely to occur, in 2018 it became an unfortunate reality for one extremely unlucky customer, who suffered serious injuries and later went on to sue Aldi.

The victim of this unusual case was Gloria Besley, who in 2018 had purchased the Kirkwood Frozen Turkey Burgers from a Pittsburg store. Initially, nothing was amiss, and per the instructions on the packaging, she fried the frozen burgers in a small amount of oil. But as the burger hit the oil, it suddenly exploded, causing Besley to be covered in searing hot oil. She suffered severe second-degree burns, which resulted in permanent scarring to the affected areas. In 2019, she brought forward a lawsuit seeking $35,000 in damages for her injuries from Aldi. Her claim was on the basis that Aldi was negligent for not including any warnings on the packaging about potential risks associated when cooking frozen food in hot oil.

Roughly a year after Besley's initial claim was filed, the case was settled for an undisclosed amount outside of court, and it's likely she received at least a portion of her original claim. As the case didn't go through any legal channels, we're unable to know whether Aldi was actually liable for any damages. It also didn't make any comment regarding the situation.