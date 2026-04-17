Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Vs Old No. 7: Here's The Main Difference

For even the most casual whiskey fans, Jack Daniel's is a household name. Known for signature square bottles containing Tennessee whiskey, many spirit drinkers anticipate a specific flavor from the brand. Yet, with a liquor so iconic, it's easy to forget that Jack Daniel's releases an array of products. The brand's lineup includes everything from overproof Bottled in Bond spirits to flavored liqueurs, as well as a constant stream of new releases.

Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Select and Old No. 7 are two expressions that are especially tricky to tell apart. Both are distilled and filtered via a similar process. The two bottles contain a similar mash bill: 80% corn, 12% malted barley, 8% rye for Old No. 7, and 80% corn, 12% rye, 8% malt for the Single Barrel Select. Both undergo the signature Tennessee whiskey maple charcoal filtration, which results in a smoothened palate. The two are even aged in the same warehouse.

At the aging stage is where the two spirits diverge. Single Barrel Select not only spends up to two years longer in the barrel, but also isn't blended across casks prior to bottling. Like a single bourbon barrel, every bottle of Single Barrel Select is siphoned from an individual cask, resulting in a wide array of flavors. Jack Daniel's further varies the palate by drawing from only high lofted barrels, which experience greater temperature volatility. So, although defined by the same Jack Daniel's foundations, the Single Barrel Select offers a more experimental character opposed to the Old No. 7's consistent palate.