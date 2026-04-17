Here's How Often McDonald's Changes Its Frying Oil, According To Employees

Fast food restaurants can get an unsavory reputation for less-than-sanitary conditions in their kitchens. It's almost entirely unwarranted — the local health department would have shut them down long ago — but the myth persists. One area of interest is the fryers, which at McDonald's are used especially to cook the greasy, glorious fries, as well as the McNuggets (which are best eaten employee-style). You might have wondered how often the fryer oil gets changed, as stories persist that some restaurants never swap it out. However, according to a few McDonald's employees, the oil-change process happens about once a week.

"I worked in two McDonald's and the oil was changed [weekly]," one Redditor on an r/AskReddit thread reported. Another employee on a different r/AskReddit thread said they change the oil "lots," without specifying an exact time-frame, but they did mention that the machine itself has an alert system when it's time, and it goes off often enough to be annoying, especially when the restaurant is busy.

Finally, a third employee said on Reddit that their store the oil was only changed every two weeks, but by the time they got around to it, the oil was nearly black. They were then advised to change it once a week, in line with previous employee reports.